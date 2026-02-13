Finding Harmony: A King's Vision (Prime Video)

Prime Video has partnered with King Charles III’s foundation for a documentary that looks at the charity’s work building sustainable communities around the world since its inception in 1990.

Featuring appearances by the monarch himself, who will reflect on the foundation’s mission from across the decades, as well as interviews with experts and scientists, the documentary is narrated by Oscar-winning English actress Kate Winslet, who was named the ambassador of the King’s Foundation last year.

“For much of my life, I have sought to promote and encourage ways we can work with, rather than against, nature. This film will, I hope, demonstrate just some of the remarkable work being done around the world to put harmony into practice, from the forests of Guyana to sustainable communities in India and, closer to home, through the work of my King’s Foundation,” King Charles said.

Air date: February 6