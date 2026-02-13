Eternity (Apple TV)

Joan (Elizabeth Olsen) finds her husband of 65 years, Larry (Miles Teller), waiting for her in the afterlife. But there’s a twist in the tale – also waiting for Joan is her first husband Luke (Callum Turner), who died in the Korean War when they were newly-weds.

Faced with an impossible choice, Joan is tasked to relive some of her best memories with each man so she can choose who she wants to spend an eternity with. The film explores themes of love, memory, destiny and what ultimately brings us the greatest happiness.

Air date: February 13