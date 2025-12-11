TN MAGAZINE

Percy Jackson and the Olympians season two (Disney+)

Percy’s latest journey to set things right will take him off the map and into the deadly Sea of Monsters

Percy’s latest journey to set things right will take him off the map and into the deadly Sea of Monsters

By David Tusing

11 December, 2025

Coming two years after the debut of the first season, which was positively received by audiences, the fantasy series based on Rick Riordan’s book series of the same name follows the adventure of Percy Jackson, a young demigod and the son of Poseidon.

In the new season, Percy ( played by Walker Scobell), returns to Camp Half-Blood, a training ground for demigods, a year after the ending of the first season. But his world is turned upside down – his friendship with love interest Annabeth (Leah Sava Jeffries) has changed; he learns he has a Cyclops, or a one-eyed giant, for a brother and his best friend, Grover (Aryan Simhadri), has gone missing.

Meanwhile, the camp is under siege from the forces of powerful villain Kronos, the god of time.

Air date: December 10

