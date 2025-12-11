On shoes co-founder Olivier Bernhard reveals how it became running’s most innovative brand

Last month, Kenyan long-distance runner Hellen Obiri set a course record at the New York City Marathon, clocking 2:19:51. She didn’t only break the old record – she obliterated it by two and a half minutes. And she did so while wearing the Cloudboom Strike LightSpray shoes by On.

A few days later, the exhilaration is still palpable during a chat with On co-founder Olivier Bernhard. “Emotional rollercoaster,” he says. “It gets me every time. Maybe because I’ve been there myself, I have literally been in their shoes. I wish I had run the marathon – probably would’ve been easier than just watching it.”

Obiri’s achievement delights him. “This is what sport is all about. It’s so honest and authentic.”

On leans strongly into its Swiss pedigree to position the brand. Photo: On

Bernhard knows exactly what it takes to reach such heights. Before launching On in 2010 with friends David Allemann and Caspar Coppetti, he was a professional athlete – three-time world champion, European champion and 15-time Swiss champion in duathlon and Ironman events. That experience informed the company’s founding mission: to create the ultimate performance footwear.

Searching for the perfect balance between cushioned landing and explosive lift-off, Bernhard began by stapling pieces of garden hose to the soles of shoes. Those experiments evolved into On’s signature CloudTec cushioning: hollow pods that absorb landing energy, then lock together to generate powerful propulsion. Because the pods compress both vertically and horizontally, each shoe adapts to a runner’s individual style.

It was this breakthrough that attracted Swiss professional tennis player Roger Federer, who joined the company as an investor and collaborator in 2019.

Professional runners and On Athletics Club Global Team, from left, Dathan Ritzenhein, Joe Klecker, Hellen Obiri, Patrick Kiprop, Ryan Ford and Laura Thweatt. Photo: On

Professional insight remains On’s competitive edge, Bernhard says. “Feedback is what allows us to lift every product to the next level. I was a professional athlete, but I was not asked for feedback. It’s a waste of knowledge, as I was the one at the end of the chain demanding the most of the product.”

But building for elite competition comes with pressure. “The dream is to deliver the best power possible. But the New York City Marathon or Olympic Games come with a date. So we have to not only deliver the shoe, but also deliver it when the athlete needs it.”

On’s reputation for performance and coherence continues to grow. Every product is clearly defined by purpose – the Roger for tennis hard courts, the off-road Cloudvista 2 for wet, mixed terrain, the Cloud 6 Waterproof for daily wear. Clothing ranges from ultralight windproof jackets to heat-wicking tops designed for wider training temperatures.

Innovation sits at the centre. The Cloudboom Strike LS worn by Obiri – also used when she took bronze at the Paris 2024 Olympic marathon – is built with On’s new LightSpray technology. A robotic arm winds a continuous thermoplastic thread around a carbon-fibre mould, producing a featherlight, seamless, sock-like shoe in just three minutes, weighing only 170g. “LightSpray is not just another product; it’s a revolutionary long-term innovation, because it’s a new way to make shoes,” Bernhard says.

Olivier Bernhard, one of On's co-founders, has helped lead the company to a $14 billion valuation. Photo: On

It’s sustainable, too. The process uses less material, requires smaller machinery and could allow On to create micro-hubs where shoes are made locally, cutting shipping distances and environmental impact.

Another innovation, the Cloudmonster 2, incorporates On’s patented Speedboard – a nylon-blend plate that transfers energy from heel strike into forward propulsion. It stems from Bernhard’s frustration at having to choose between cushioning and responsiveness. “I always thought, how beautiful would it be to combine these two things in one shoe, and deliver a new running sensation.”

When On launched, industry insiders warned against competing with giants such as Nike and Adidas. Bernhard brushed it off. “When we founded On, we were no one. Because I was a runner, I wanted to line up at the start line and see who finishes first.”

The ability to innovate meant the expected battle never materialised. “We thought the finish line was so far off that we would never win. But we actually won very quickly,” he says. Fifteen years in, On reached a market capitalisation of $13.8 billion to $14 billion in November.

But success brings new expectations. “I’ve been a world champion. I wouldn’t say that was easy, but in a naive way, you just race and look around before the finish line and say, OK, I’m the world champion. But second time around, everyone is expecting you to finish first again. That’s the position we’re in now.” His answer lies in the company’s DNA. “We are very proud to have Swiss engineering in our shoes.”

Despite its technical rigour, On has become an unexpected fashion favourite. Its minimalist silhouettes caught the eye of Loewe, resulting in a 2022 capsule that fused Swiss precision with Mediterranean luxury, including the Cloudtilt trainer and its deep, comfort-oriented sole. More recently, the brand unveiled its second collaboration with American actress Zendaya: the Cloudzone Moon, built for all-day wear with CloudTec cushioning.

On has been very strategic about it's partnerships, including with luxury brands such as Loewe. Photo: On

Still, the athlete’s mindset remains central – curiosity, resilience and learning through failure. “We celebrate the failure of the month,” Bernhard says with a laugh. “It’s not a blaming session at all, because we learn from it.”

The brand is also investing in community. Through run clubs, events and apparel engineered for extreme climates, its mission – “to ignite the human spirit through movement” – is spreading globally, including its first GCC retail space in Riyadh.

Part of that vision includes addressing what happens to shoes at the end of their life. In September, On introduced the Cloudrise Cyclon 1.1, featuring a Speedboard made from leftover materials and recycled Cloudneo shoes – a quiet but meaningful step towards circular design.

“Innovation will remain at the core of everything we do,” Bernhard says. “There’s no reason to deliver just another shoe in a different colour. There has to be underlying innovation pushing us to a higher level. The future is On.”

US tops drug cost charts The study of 13 essential drugs showed costs in the United States were about 300 per cent higher than the global average, followed by Germany at 126 per cent and 122 per cent in the UAE. Thailand, Kenya and Malaysia were rated as nations with the lowest costs, about 90 per cent cheaper. In the case of insulin, diabetic patients in the US paid five and a half times the global average, while in the UAE the costs are about 50 per cent higher than the median price of branded and generic drugs. Some of the costliest drugs worldwide include Lipitor for high cholesterol. The study’s price index placed the US at an exorbitant 2,170 per cent higher for Lipitor than the average global price and the UAE at the eighth spot globally with costs 252 per cent higher. High blood pressure medication Zestril was also more than 2,680 per cent higher in the US and the UAE price was 187 per cent higher than the global price.

Getting there The flights Flydubai operates up to seven flights a week to Helsinki. Return fares to Helsinki from Dubai start from Dh1,545 in Economy and Dh7,560 in Business Class. The stay Golden Crown Igloos in Levi offer stays from Dh1,215 per person per night for a superior igloo; www.leviniglut.net Panorama Hotel in Levi is conveniently located at the top of Levi fell, a short walk from the gondola. Stays start from Dh292 per night based on two people sharing; www. golevi.fi/en/accommodation/hotel-levi-panorama Arctic Treehouse Hotel in Rovaniemi offers stays from Dh1,379 per night based on two people sharing; www.arctictreehousehotel.com

Kill%20 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Nikhil%20Nagesh%20Bhat%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3A%20Lakshya%2C%20Tanya%20Maniktala%2C%20Ashish%20Vidyarthi%2C%20Harsh%20Chhaya%2C%20Raghav%20Juyal%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204.5%2F5%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

DUNE%3A%20PART%20TWO %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Denis%20Villeneuve%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Timothee%20Chamalet%2C%20Zendaya%2C%20Austin%20Butler%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%205%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

23-man shortlist for next six Hall of Fame inductees Tony Adams, David Beckham, Dennis Bergkamp, Sol Campbell, Eric Cantona, Andrew Cole, Ashley Cole, Didier Drogba, Les Ferdinand, Rio Ferdinand, Robbie Fowler, Steven Gerrard, Roy Keane, Frank Lampard, Matt Le Tissier, Michael Owen, Peter Schmeichel, Paul Scholes, John Terry, Robin van Persie, Nemanja Vidic, Patrick Viera, Ian Wright.

Who's who in Yemen conflict Houthis: Iran-backed rebels who occupy Sanaa and run unrecognised government Yemeni government: Exiled government in Aden led by eight-member Presidential Leadership Council Southern Transitional Council: Faction in Yemeni government that seeks autonomy for the south Habrish 'rebels': Tribal-backed forces feuding with STC over control of oil in government territory

Abaya trends The utilitarian robe held dear by Arab women is undergoing a change that reveals it as an elegant and graceful garment available in a range of colours and fabrics, while retaining its traditional appeal.

What is a black hole? 1. Black holes are objects whose gravity is so strong not even light can escape their pull 2. They can be created when massive stars collapse under their own weight 3. Large black holes can also be formed when smaller ones collide and merge 4. The biggest black holes lurk at the centre of many galaxies, including our own 5. Astronomers believe that when the universe was very young, black holes affected how galaxies formed

Asia Cup Qualifier Venue: Kuala Lumpur Result: Winners play at Asia Cup in Dubai and Abu Dhabi in September Fixtures: Wed Aug 29: Malaysia v Hong Kong, Nepal v Oman, UAE v Singapore Thu Aug 30: UAE v Nepal, Hong Kong v Singapore, Malaysia v Oman Sat Sep 1: UAE v Hong Kong, Oman v Singapore, Malaysia v Nepal Sun Sep 2: Hong Kong v Oman, Malaysia v UAE, Nepal v Singapore Tue Sep 4: Malaysia v Singapore, UAE v Oman, Nepal v Hong Kong Thu Sep 6: Final Asia Cup Venue: Dubai and Abu Dhabi Schedule: Sep 15-28 Teams: Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, plus the winner of the Qualifier

Company%20profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Ogram%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2017%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Karim%20Kouatly%20and%20Shafiq%20Khartabil%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDubai%2C%20UAE%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20On-demand%20staffing%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20employees%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2050%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EMore%20than%20%244%20million%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%20round%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Series%20A%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EGlobal%20Ventures%2C%20Aditum%20and%20Oraseya%20Capital%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Jetour T1 specs Engine: 2-litre turbocharged Power: 254hp Torque: 390Nm Price: From Dh126,000 Available: Now

Other workplace saving schemes The UAE government announced a retirement savings plan for private and free zone sector employees in 2023.

Dubai’s savings retirement scheme for foreign employees working in the emirate’s government and public sector came into effect in 2022.

National Bonds unveiled a Golden Pension Scheme in 2022 to help private-sector foreign employees with their financial planning.

In April 2021, Hayah Insurance unveiled a workplace savings plan to help UAE employees save for their retirement.

Lunate, an Abu Dhabi-based investment manager, has launched a fund that will allow UAE private companies to offer employees investment returns on end-of-service benefits.

Napoleon %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3A%20Ridley%20Scott%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3A%20Joaquin%20Phoenix%2C%20Vanessa%20Kirby%2C%20Tahar%20Rahim%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3A%202%2F5%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Mrs%20Chatterjee%20Vs%20Norway %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Ashima%20Chibber%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Rani%20Mukerji%2C%20Anirban%20Bhattacharya%20and%20Jim%20Sarbh%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Score New Zealand 266 for 9 in 50 overs

Pakistan 219 all out in 47.2 overs New Zealand win by 47 runs New Zealand lead three-match ODI series 1-0 Next match: Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi, Friday

Nepotism is the name of the game Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, is one of Bollywood’s most legendary screenwriters. Through his partnership with co-writer Javed Akhtar, Salim is credited with having paved the path for the Indian film industry’s blockbuster format in the 1970s. Something his son now rules the roost of. More importantly, the Salim-Javed duo also created the persona of the “angry young man” for Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the 1970s, reflecting the angst of the average Indian. In choosing to be the ordinary man’s “hero” as opposed to a thespian in new Bollywood, Salman Khan remains tightly linked to his father’s oeuvre. Thanks dad.

Specs Engine: Dual-motor all-wheel-drive electric Range: Up to 610km Power: 905hp Torque: 985Nm Price: From Dh439,000 Available: Now

Everton%20Fixtures %3Cp%3EApril%2015%20-%20Chelsea%20(A)%3Cbr%3EApril%2021%20-%20N.%20Forest%20(H)%3Cbr%3EApril%2024%20-%20Liverpool%20(H)%3Cbr%3EApril%2027%20-%20Brentford%20(H)%3Cbr%3EMay%203%20-%20Luton%20Town%20(A)%3Cbr%3EMay%2011%20-%20Sheff%20Utd%20(H)%3Cbr%3EMay%2019%20-%20Arsenal%20(A)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Trump v Khan 2016: Feud begins after Khan criticised Trump’s proposed Muslim travel ban to US 2017: Trump criticises Khan’s ‘no reason to be alarmed’ response to London Bridge terror attacks 2019: Trump calls Khan a “stone cold loser” before first state visit 2019: Trump tweets about “Khan’s Londonistan”, calling him “a national disgrace” 2022: Khan’s office attributes rise in Islamophobic abuse against the major to hostility stoked during Trump’s presidency July 2025 During a golfing trip to Scotland, Trump calls Khan “a nasty person” Sept 2025 Trump blames Khan for London’s “stabbings and the dirt and the filth”. Dec 2025 Trump suggests migrants got Khan elected, calls him a “horrible, vicious, disgusting mayor”

Desert Warrior Starring: Anthony Mackie, Aiysha Hart, Ben Kingsley Director: Rupert Wyatt Rating: 3/5

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Avengers: Endgame Directors: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo Starring: Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, Josh Brolin 4/5 stars

The specs Engine: 3.8-litre twin-turbo flat-six Power: 650hp at 6,750rpm Torque: 800Nm from 2,500-4,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch auto Fuel consumption: 11.12L/100km Price: From Dh796,600 On sale: now

Timeline 2012-2015 The company offers payments/bribes to win key contracts in the Middle East May 2017 The UK SFO officially opens investigation into Petrofac’s use of agents, corruption, and potential bribery to secure contracts September 2021 Petrofac pleads guilty to seven counts of failing to prevent bribery under the UK Bribery Act October 2021 Court fines Petrofac £77 million for bribery. Former executive receives a two-year suspended sentence December 2024 Petrofac enters into comprehensive restructuring to strengthen the financial position of the group May 2025 The High Court of England and Wales approves the company’s restructuring plan July 2025 The Court of Appeal issues a judgment challenging parts of the restructuring plan August 2025 Petrofac issues a business update to execute the restructuring and confirms it will appeal the Court of Appeal decision October 2025 Petrofac loses a major TenneT offshore wind contract worth €13 billion. Holding company files for administration in the UK. Petrofac delisted from the London Stock Exchange November 2025 180 Petrofac employees laid off in the UAE

The Rub of Time: Bellow, Nabokov, Hitchens, Travolta, Trump and Other Pieces 1986-2016

Martin Amis,

Jonathan Cape