One Last Thing: Saudi designer Abdulrahman Al-Abed on hidden talents and dream dinner guests

Designer Abdulrahman Al-Abed has earned accolades for his deep commitment to Saudi Arabia’s vestimentary heritage. He expresses this most clearly through his brand Qormuz, which he founded in 2017.

The brand had a moment when Saudi actor Mohamed Elshehri wore a Qormuz jubba on the red carpet at the Venice International Film Festival – and the world took note.

At this season’s Riyadh Fashion Week, Al-Abed launched a collection inspired by the heritage of northern Saudi Arabia – drawing on the historical figure Sheikh Nuri Al Shaalan. The designer is clearly influenced by history – both his own family’s and the kingdom’s. But his work is not about looking backward, it is about taking that history into the future.

We caught up with him for our quick-fire questionnaire.

What is your favourite time of day and why?

Definitely the morning. I love beginnings – whether it’s the start of a day, a journey, or a project. There’s something different in the air at the start. My morning routine also sets the tone for the rest of the day.

What is your favourite restaurant anywhere in the world?

Holybelly in Paris. I visited it last year – it’s a breakfast place that just feels like comfort and craft in one bite.

When was the first time you realised your parents were human?

Two years ago, sadly. A moment that changed my view of them forever.

What do you want to be when you grow up?

Funny enough, like half of Saudis my age, I once dreamt of becoming an engineer – because in our generation, it was all about medicine or engineering. Has that changed? Absolutely. What do I want now? I think I’d love to be a university professor later in life.

Abdulrahman Al-Abed is part of a new generation of Saudi creatives looking to regional specificity for their inspiration. Photo: Abdulrahman Al-Abed

Do you have any hidden talents?

I write – a lot. Maybe more than people expect.

Your favourite book?

I lean towards historical literature. One of the books I’m most attached to is by William Palgrave, a British explorer who documented his journey through Arabia in the late 1800s.

What type of music can’t you stand?

I don't connect much with rap. But I listen to all genres. I enjoy discovering new sounds, even the ones I don’t love.

What puts you in a bad mood?

Negative talk about the future. Pessimism. I can't stand conversations that focus on problems without solutions.

What can you not live without?

Art. Life feels grey without it.

Dream dinner guests?

My grandfather, King Abdulaziz and Ghazi Al-Gosaibi.

Sitting on the sofa or out with friends?

Friends and memories, always.

What smell takes you straight back to childhood?

The scent of burning samar wood – it reminds me of winter gatherings and my grandfather’s majlis.

What food takes you back to childhood?

Honestly? Not food. It’s hearing Spacetoon theme songs while hugging my mother.

Which city do you love but would hate to live in?

Barcelona.

Al-Abed's practice is rooted in Saudi heritage. Photo: Abdulrahman Al-Abed

Can you play a musical instrument?

I’ve tried guitar, oud and piano. None lasted, but the attempt was beautiful.

Have you ever been on a motorcycle?

Yes, but I didn’t love it. It was a bit scary, to be honest.

Any words to live by?

People for people – and all of us need God.

Biggest pet peeve?

Racism. I despise reducing people to their colour or origin instead of who they truly are.

Do you believe in aliens?

I think there might be some kind of contact soon … maybe Elon Musk just needs to dig deeper.

What is your favourite Arabic word?

Samm. It’s a pure Najdi word that means 'I’m at your service'. It’s generous, open and powerful.

The most niche thing you watch on YouTube?

Funny cat reaction videos. They crack me up.

How do you take your tea?

I’m not a big tea drinker, but I love sage tea; it brings back deep memories.

What makes you cry?

Standing before the Kaaba. It becomes an unspoken conversation between me and God, every year.

What do social algorithms think you’re interested in?

A curious, unpredictable guy. I probably confuse the algorithm. One day it’s history, the next it’s perfumes, AI or emotional wedding clips.

TikTok or Instagram?

Instagram. It’s more of an artistic platform than just social.

What is it about you that would surprise people?

My grandfather’s journey from Palestine to Saudi Arabia, his connection with Bedouin tribes, his encounters with King Abdulaziz and King Saud.

What was the last thing you did for the first time?

A hiking trip to Ghiya village in southern Saudi Arabia. I almost lost my life, but gained a new sense of clarity.

