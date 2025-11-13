Predator: Badlands (Cinemas)

Following the acclaim garnered by 2022’s Prey, which was released on Hulu, and which served as a prequel to the Predator franchise, director Dan Trachtenberg was commissioned to do two more films.

The animated Predator: Killer of Killers had its premiere in June and serves as tie-in to the live-action Predator: Badlands, which will have a global cinematic release this month.

Meant to be stand-alone film, Predator: Badlands is set in the future on a remote planet and follows a young predator (Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi), an outcast from his clan, who finds an unlikely ally in Thia played by Elle Fanning. Together, they embark on a treacherous journey in search of an apex predator.

Air date: November 6

