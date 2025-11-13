All's Fair (Disney +)

After working together in the 12th season of American Horror Story, Kim Kardashian and Ryan Murphy are reuniting, this time for a legal drama. Under the leadership of Allura Grant (Kardashian), an all-female team of divorce attorneys leave their male-dominated firm to open their own practice.

There, they help clients navigate high-stakes break-ups, scandalous secrets, as well as shifting allegiances – both in the courtroom and within their own ranks.

Air date: November 4

