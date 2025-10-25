SailGP: Star sailors in Rolex watches fly above water at 100kph in thrilling competition coming to Abu Dhabi

There is no engine. SailGP boats rely on wind and pedal power to exceed 100kph, racing in stadium settings with big-brand sponsorship, stellar investors and a growing global audience.

Sponsored by Rolex, the series has the adrenalin appeal of Formula One, but instead of million-dollar cars, it is raced on water in one-design foiling boats. Like F1, the season finale will be held in Abu Dhabi in November.

The idea came from former America’s Cup winner and Oracle founder Larry Ellison, and Sir Russell Coutts, one of the sport’s greatest sailors. They envisioned a league of high-speed foiling catamarans competing in top venues worldwide.

Emirates GBR SailGP team foiling past Sydney Opera House. Photo: Rolex / SailGP

The first season launched in 2019 with six teams and five events. It has since expanded rapidly to 12 national teams and 12 events this year, growing to 14 teams and 13 events in 2026. This year’s championship opens in Dubai and closes in Abu Dhabi.

Rolex backed the concept as title sponsor from the start. “We are very fortunate that from day one Rolex has supported us,” says Andrew Thompson, managing director at SailGP. “That was hugely validating for us.”

Rolex’s ties to sailing run deep, embodied by its Yacht-Master collection and its name on famed offshore races such as the Fastnet, Middle Sea and Sydney Hobart. “For almost a century, Rolex has been synonymous with achievement across the world’s most iconic sports, including nearly 70 years of involvement with sailing,” says Arnaud Boetsch, director of communications and image at Rolex.

The Rolex Oyster Perpetual Yacht-Master 40 is symbolic of the brand's long-standing commitment to sailing. Photo: Rolex

He sees SailGP as “a trail-blazer, representing precision, teamwork and innovative technology. It’s a shared vision to push boundaries and inspire future generations.”

Sir Ben Ainslie, chief executive and co-owner of the Emirates GBR team and a Rolex testimonee, adds: “Rolex is a big investor in sailing and has been a real advocate for the sport. This is a newish sports league, and to have someone like Rolex come in and take title sponsorship is a huge commitment for 10 years.”

A lead sponsor in F1 until last year (now succeeded by Tag Heuer), Rolex is pivoting more towards environmentally friendly sports such as tennis, cycling, golf and equestrian disciplines.

Middle East sponsorship is unmissable in SailGP races. Photo: Rolex

The league has attracted some of sailing’s biggest names: Ainslie, multi-time America’s Cup champion Jimmy Spithill, last year’s America’s Cup winner Peter Burling and Olympic champion Tom Slingsby.

Hollywood has joined too: Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman became co-owners of the Australian Bonds Flying Roos in June, while former F1 champion Sebastian Vettel has invested in the German team. “It’s an incredible milestone for us and our sport,” says Slingsby.

For Ainslie, SailGP represents a turning point for sailing. “It was quite traditional, and now these foiling boats have completely transformed it and we can see it as a commercially viable league,” he says.

Rolex testimonee Tom Slingsby is one of the big names attached to the sport. Photo: Rolex / SailGP

“In terms of demographic, the audience is getting younger and that is critical, like you see in Drive to Survive. That’s why you see these races last for 10 minutes with boats racing at 100kph.”

There is jeopardy, he adds, with mid-race dismastings not uncommon. “You can be one of the real top-performing teams, but it doesn’t take much for it to all go wrong,” says Emirates GBR strategist Hannah Mills, who is also a double Olympic champion.

The F50 catamarans – 15-metre one-designs built in Southampton from composites similar to F1 car shells – are leased to teams.

Mubadala Brazil SailGP races along the waters of Port Rashid Marina. Photo: Rolex / SailGP

“They are exactly the same; however, teams can change some of the settings on the boat to how they want to sail them,” explains Thompson. “They are impressive feats of technology – they are complex and there’s crashes, thrills and spills.”

To make races accessible, SailGP invested in broadcast innovation, using on-screen overlays to show course boundaries and boat tracking. Hawk-Eye, used in tennis, ensures boats remain within boundaries or face penalties. “We certainly see this as a racing product people can understand,” says Thompson.

The Middle East is central to SailGP’s growth. Emirates backs the GBR team, while Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Capital sponsors the Brazilian team, led by the fleet’s only female driver, Martine Grael.

Rolex testimonee Martine Grael, driver for Mubadala Brazil SailGP team, is the fleet's only female driver. Photo: SailGP

“Bringing events to the Middle East has been something that we have targeted from the start, and support of big partners in Dubai and Abu Dhabi has been invaluable,” says Thompson.

Conditions here are unique, notes Spain SailGP team’s strategist Nicole van der Velden. “It is a beautiful place to sail, but because of the heat, the wind doesn’t push as much as in a venue where the wind is colder. This changes the feeling on-board, but there are really nice thermic winds that kick in the afternoon. And unlike many other venues,” she adds, “it’s nice and warm.”

TICKETS Tickets start at Dh100 for adults, while children can enter free on the opening day. For more information, visit www.mubadalawtc.com.

