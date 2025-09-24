Designer Rahul Mishra to unveil new collection in Dubai, one of the 'most important markets in world'

Indian designer Rahul Mishra is unveiling his latest ready-to-wear collection in Dubai on Wednesday, a first on several accounts.

Under the banner of AFEW Rahul Mishra (an acronym for Air, Fire, Earth and Water), the spring-summer 2026 collection is the first to be revealed to an invitation-only audience in the UAE.

Asked why he is looking beyond the traditional calendar of Milan or Paris fashion weeks, Mishra explains: “The idea is that ready-to-wear should almost become a travelling exhibition, moving across different capitals so we are able to interact and understand every audience. Also, we end up learning more once we take it to different locations.”

Having already staged shows in Paris, New York and across India, the inevitable next step is Dubai. “It’s one of the most important markets in the world today,” he says.

Invited to join the prestigious Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris in 2020, Mishra was then given time to rethink about reshaping his future when the Covid-19 pandemic shut everything down. He chose to step outside the crowded fashion schedule, affording him the freedom to set his own stage.

One element that has not changed is how the celebration of India’s artisanal heritage is central to his work. While his couture is famed for intricate, labour-intensive embroidery, his ready-to-wear collections reinterpret those traditions in lighter, more accessible forms.

Rahul Mishra is famed for his lavish use of traditional handwork, as seen in his autumn-winter 2023 collection, shown in Paris. Photo: Valerio Mezzanotti

This season, his focus shifts from the sewn to the handloom. The Madras check is a fabric more commonly worn draped rather than tailored. “It required our special skills to tailor that fabric, which otherwise does not take to tailoring very well, making this collection even more challenging – even more special,” he explains.

Mishra believes passionately in the beauty of handwork and giving artisans the time needed to work. It is a mentality that shapes everything he does. “The philosophy is quite constant, and this collection carries the same slowness, the same care as haute couture,” he says.

The collection balances precision with ease. Corsetry is softened by airy textures; sculptural silhouettes in stripes and menswear fabrics are reimagined as feminine forms; and volumes are alternately reduced or ballooned. “It explores the tension between the tailored and the undone,” Mishra adds.

Actress Priyanka Chopra wears an embroidered gown by Indian designer Rahul Mishra. Photo: Rahul Mishra

The reworking of such an everyday material enables a new way of thinking, he suggests, enabling a “strange familiarity”.

For the Dubai presentation, Mishra has chosen to forgo the traditional catwalk. Instead, models will move through the audience, while other pieces will be shown on dress forms, encouraging guests to touch, examine and linger.

“It’s almost a new way of looking at fashion,” he says. “We are not typically trying to do a fashion show. It's just celebrating a beautiful evening together.”

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

Towering concerns Abu Dhabi tower demolition: calls for more clarity on tenant rights

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

if you go The flights

The closest international airport to the TMB trail is Geneva (just over an hour’s drive from the French ski town of Chamonix where most people start and end the walk). Direct flights from the UAE to Geneva are available with Etihad and Emirates from about Dh2,790 including taxes. The trek

The Tour du Mont Blanc takes about 10 to 14 days to complete if walked in its entirety, but by using the services of a tour operator such as Raw Travel, a shorter “highlights” version allows you to complete the best of the route in a week, from Dh6,750 per person. The trails are blocked by snow from about late October to early May. Most people walk in July and August, but be warned that trails are often uncomfortably busy at this time and it can be very hot. The prime months are June and September.

Abramovich London A Kensington Palace Gardens house with 15 bedrooms is valued at more than £150 million. A three-storey penthouse at Chelsea Waterfront bought for £22 million. Steel company Evraz drops more than 10 per cent in trading after UK officials said it was potentially supplying the Russian military. Sale of Chelsea Football Club is now impossible.

From Conquest to Deportation Jeronim Perovic, Hurst

Countries recognising Palestine France, UK, Canada, Australia, Portugal, Belgium, Malta, Luxembourg, San Marino and Andorra

The specs Engine: 3.0-litre six-cylinder turbo Power: 398hp from 5,250rpm Torque: 580Nm at 1,900-4,800rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Fuel economy, combined: 6.5L/100km On sale: December Price: From Dh330,000 (estimate)

Meatless Days

Sara Suleri, with an introduction by Kamila Shamsie

​​​​​​​Penguin

Milestones on the road to union 1970 October 26: Bahrain withdraws from a proposal to create a federation of nine with the seven Trucial States and Qatar. December: Ahmed Al Suwaidi visits New York to discuss potential UN membership. 1971 March 1: Alex Douglas Hume, Conservative foreign secretary confirms that Britain will leave the Gulf and “strongly supports” the creation of a Union of Arab Emirates. July 12: Historic meeting at which Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Rashid make a binding agreement to create what will become the UAE. July 18: It is announced that the UAE will be formed from six emirates, with a proposed constitution signed. RAK is not yet part of the agreement. August 6: The fifth anniversary of Sheikh Zayed becoming Ruler of Abu Dhabi, with official celebrations deferred until later in the year. August 15: Bahrain becomes independent. September 3: Qatar becomes independent. November 23-25: Meeting with Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Rashid and senior British officials to fix December 2 as date of creation of the UAE. November 29: At 5.30pm Iranian forces seize the Greater and Lesser Tunbs by force. November 30: Despite a power sharing agreement, Tehran takes full control of Abu Musa. November 31: UK officials visit all six participating Emirates to formally end the Trucial States treaties December 2: 11am, Dubai. New Supreme Council formally elects Sheikh Zayed as President. Treaty of Friendship signed with the UK. 11.30am. Flag raising ceremony at Union House and Al Manhal Palace in Abu Dhabi witnessed by Sheikh Khalifa, then Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi. December 6: Arab League formally admits the UAE. The first British Ambassador presents his credentials to Sheikh Zayed. December 9: UAE joins the United Nations.

The bio Studied up to grade 12 in Vatanappally, a village in India’s southern Thrissur district Was a middle distance state athletics champion in school Enjoys driving to Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah with family His dream is to continue working as a social worker and help people Has seven diaries in which he has jotted down notes about his work and money he earned Keeps the diaries in his car to remember his journey in the Emirates

The specs Engine: 4.0-litre V8 twin-turbocharged and three electric motors Power: Combined output 920hp Torque: 730Nm at 4,000-7,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch automatic Fuel consumption: 11.2L/100km On sale: Now, deliveries expected later in 2025 Price: expected to start at Dh1,432,000

MATCH INFO Confederations Cup Group B Germany v Chile Kick-off: Thursday, 10pm (UAE) Where: Kazan Arena, Kazan Watch live: Abu Dhabi Sports HD

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

Volvo ES90 Specs Engine: Electric single motor (96kW), twin motor (106kW) and twin motor performance (106kW) Power: 333hp, 449hp, 680hp Torque: 480Nm, 670Nm, 870Nm On sale: Later in 2025 or early 2026, depending on region Price: Exact regional pricing TBA

EA Sports FC 26 Publisher: EA Sports Consoles: PC, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox Series X/S Rating: 3/5

Company profile Company: Rent Your Wardrobe Date started: May 2021 Founder: Mamta Arora Based: Dubai Sector: Clothes rental subscription Stage: Bootstrapped, self-funded

Notable groups (UAE time) Jordan Spieth, Si Woo Kim, Henrik Stenson (12.47pm) Justin Thomas, Justin Rose, Louis Oosthuizen (12.58pm) Hideki Matsuyama, Brooks Koepka, Tommy Fleetwood (1.09pm) Sergio Garcia, Jason Day, Zach Johnson (4.04pm) Rickie Fowler, Paul Casey, Adam Scott (4.26pm) Dustin Johnson, Charl Schwartzel, Rory McIlroy (5.48pm)

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

'Dark Waters' Directed by: Todd Haynes Starring: Mark Ruffalo, Anne Hathaway, William Jackson Harper Rating: ****

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

Global state-owned investor ranking by size 1. United States 2. China 3. UAE 4. Japan 5 Norway 6. Canada 7. Singapore 8. Australia 9. Saudi Arabia 10. South Korea

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 258hp from 5,000-6,500rpm Torque: 400Nm from 1,550-4,000rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Fuel consumption: 6.1L/100km Price: from Dh362,500 On sale: now

Bib%20Gourmand%20restaurants %3Cp%3EAl%20Khayma%0D%3Cbr%3EBait%20Maryam%0D%3Cbr%3EBrasserie%20Boulud%0D%3Cbr%3EFi'lia%0D%3Cbr%3Efolly%0D%3Cbr%3EGoldfish%0D%3Cbr%3EIbn%20AlBahr%0D%3Cbr%3EIndya%20by%20Vineet%0D%3Cbr%3EKinoya%0D%3Cbr%3ENinive%0D%3Cbr%3EOrfali%20Bros%0D%3Cbr%3EReif%20Japanese%20Kushiyaki%0D%3Cbr%3EShabestan%0D%3Cbr%3ETeible%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Winners Ballon d’Or (Men’s)

Ousmane Dembélé (Paris Saint-Germain / France) Ballon d’Or Féminin (Women’s)

Aitana Bonmatí (Barcelona / Spain) Kopa Trophy (Best player under 21 – Men’s)

Lamine Yamal (Barcelona / Spain) Best Young Women’s Player

Vicky López (Barcelona / Spain) Yashin Trophy (Best Goalkeeper – Men’s)

Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City / Italy) Best Women’s Goalkeeper

Hannah Hampton (England / Aston Villa and Chelsea) Men’s Coach of the Year

Luis Enrique (Paris Saint-Germain) Women’s Coach of the Year

Sarina Wiegman (England)

Profile Company name: Jaib Started: January 2018 Co-founders: Fouad Jeryes and Sinan Taifour Based: Jordan Sector: FinTech Total transactions: over $800,000 since January, 2018 Investors in Jaib's mother company Alpha Apps: Aramex and 500 Startups