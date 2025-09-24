Indian couturier Rahul Mishra will reveal his latest ready-to-wear collection in Dubai on Wednesday. WireImage
Indian couturier Rahul Mishra will reveal his latest ready-to-wear collection in Dubai on Wednesday. WireImage
Indian couturier Rahul Mishra will reveal his latest ready-to-wear collection in Dubai on Wednesday. WireImage
Indian couturier Rahul Mishra will reveal his latest ready-to-wear collection in Dubai on Wednesday. WireImage

Lifestyle

TN Magazine

Designer Rahul Mishra to unveil new collection in Dubai, one of the 'most important markets in world'

Acclaimed couturier brings signature artisanship to the UAE

Sarah Maisey

September 24, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Indian designer Rahul Mishra is unveiling his latest ready-to-wear collection in Dubai on Wednesday, a first on several accounts.

Under the banner of AFEW Rahul Mishra (an acronym for Air, Fire, Earth and Water), the spring-summer 2026 collection is the first to be revealed to an invitation-only audience in the UAE.

Asked why he is looking beyond the traditional calendar of Milan or Paris fashion weeks, Mishra explains: “The idea is that ready-to-wear should almost become a travelling exhibition, moving across different capitals so we are able to interact and understand every audience. Also, we end up learning more once we take it to different locations.”

Having already staged shows in Paris, New York and across India, the inevitable next step is Dubai. “It’s one of the most important markets in the world today,” he says.

Invited to join the prestigious Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris in 2020, Mishra was then given time to rethink about reshaping his future when the Covid-19 pandemic shut everything down. He chose to step outside the crowded fashion schedule, affording him the freedom to set his own stage.

One element that has not changed is how the celebration of India’s artisanal heritage is central to his work. While his couture is famed for intricate, labour-intensive embroidery, his ready-to-wear collections reinterpret those traditions in lighter, more accessible forms.

Rahul Mishra is famed for his lavish use of traditional handwork, as seen in his autumn-winter 2023 collection, shown in Paris. Photo: Valerio Mezzanotti
Rahul Mishra is famed for his lavish use of traditional handwork, as seen in his autumn-winter 2023 collection, shown in Paris. Photo: Valerio Mezzanotti

This season, his focus shifts from the sewn to the handloom. The Madras check is a fabric more commonly worn draped rather than tailored. “It required our special skills to tailor that fabric, which otherwise does not take to tailoring very well, making this collection even more challenging – even more special,” he explains.

Mishra believes passionately in the beauty of handwork and giving artisans the time needed to work. It is a mentality that shapes everything he does. “The philosophy is quite constant, and this collection carries the same slowness, the same care as haute couture,” he says.

The collection balances precision with ease. Corsetry is softened by airy textures; sculptural silhouettes in stripes and menswear fabrics are reimagined as feminine forms; and volumes are alternately reduced or ballooned. “It explores the tension between the tailored and the undone,” Mishra adds.

Actress Priyanka Chopra wears an embroidered gown by Indian designer Rahul Mishra. Photo: Rahul Mishra
Actress Priyanka Chopra wears an embroidered gown by Indian designer Rahul Mishra. Photo: Rahul Mishra

The reworking of such an everyday material enables a new way of thinking, he suggests, enabling a “strange familiarity”.

For the Dubai presentation, Mishra has chosen to forgo the traditional catwalk. Instead, models will move through the audience, while other pieces will be shown on dress forms, encouraging guests to touch, examine and linger.

“It’s almost a new way of looking at fashion,” he says. “We are not typically trying to do a fashion show. It's just celebrating a beautiful evening together.”

Plastic tipping points
War on waste
The five pillars of Islam

1. Fasting

2. Prayer

3. Hajj

4. Shahada

5. Zakat 

Towering concerns
World Mental Health Day
The burning issue

The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. 

Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on

Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins

Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

 

On Women's Day
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
if you go

The flights
The closest international airport to the TMB trail is Geneva (just over an hour’s drive from the French ski town of Chamonix where most people start and end the walk). Direct flights from the UAE to Geneva are available with Etihad and Emirates from about Dh2,790 including taxes.

The trek
The Tour du Mont Blanc takes about 10 to 14 days to complete if walked in its entirety, but by using the services of a tour operator such as Raw Travel, a shorter “highlights” version allows you to complete the best of the route in a week, from Dh6,750 per person. The trails are blocked by snow from about late October to early May. Most people walk in July and August, but be warned that trails are often uncomfortably busy at this time and it can be very hot. The prime months are June and September.

 

 

Abramovich&nbsp;London

A Kensington Palace Gardens house with 15 bedrooms is valued at more than £150 million.

A three-storey penthouse at Chelsea Waterfront bought for £22 million.

Steel company Evraz drops more than 10 per cent in trading after UK officials said it was potentially supplying the Russian military.

Sale of Chelsea Football Club is now impossible.

Zayed Sustainability Prize
More from this package
More from this package
Killing of Qassem Suleimani

From Conquest to Deportation

Jeronim Perovic, Hurst

Tomorrow 2021
Countries recognising Palestine

France, UK, Canada, Australia, Portugal, Belgium, Malta, Luxembourg, San Marino and Andorra

 

More on Quran memorisation:
KILLING OF QASSEM SULEIMANI
The specs
 
Engine: 3.0-litre six-cylinder turbo
Power: 398hp from 5,250rpm
Torque: 580Nm at 1,900-4,800rpm
Transmission: Eight-speed auto
Fuel economy, combined: 6.5L/100km
On sale: December
Price: From Dh330,000 (estimate)

Meatless Days
Sara Suleri, with an introduction by Kamila Shamsie
​​​​​​​Penguin 

UAE currency
Mohammed bin Zayed Majlis
Milestones on the road to union

1970

October 26: Bahrain withdraws from a proposal to create a federation of nine with the seven Trucial States and Qatar. 

December: Ahmed Al Suwaidi visits New York to discuss potential UN membership.

1971

March 1:  Alex Douglas Hume, Conservative foreign secretary confirms that Britain will leave the Gulf and “strongly supports” the creation of a Union of Arab Emirates.

July 12: Historic meeting at which Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Rashid make a binding agreement to create what will become the UAE.

July 18: It is announced that the UAE will be formed from six emirates, with a proposed constitution signed. RAK is not yet part of the agreement.

August 6:  The fifth anniversary of Sheikh Zayed becoming Ruler of Abu Dhabi, with official celebrations deferred until later in the year.

August 15: Bahrain becomes independent.

September 3: Qatar becomes independent.

November 23-25: Meeting with Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Rashid and senior British officials to fix December 2 as date of creation of the UAE.

November 29:  At 5.30pm Iranian forces seize the Greater and Lesser Tunbs by force.

November 30: Despite  a power sharing agreement, Tehran takes full control of Abu Musa. 

November 31: UK officials visit all six participating Emirates to formally end the Trucial States treaties

December 2: 11am, Dubai. New Supreme Council formally elects Sheikh Zayed as President. Treaty of Friendship signed with the UK. 11.30am. Flag raising ceremony at Union House and Al Manhal Palace in Abu Dhabi witnessed by Sheikh Khalifa, then Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi.

December 6: Arab League formally admits the UAE. The first British Ambassador presents his credentials to Sheikh Zayed.

December 9: UAE joins the United Nations.

Read more about the coronavirus
The bio

Studied up to grade 12 in Vatanappally, a village in India’s southern Thrissur district

Was a middle distance state athletics champion in school

Enjoys driving to Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah with family

His dream is to continue working as a social worker and help people

Has seven diaries in which he has jotted down notes about his work and money he earned

Keeps the diaries in his car to remember his journey in the Emirates

Killing of Qassem Suleimani
While you're here
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
Whiile you're here
The specs

Engine: 4.0-litre V8 twin-turbocharged and three electric motors

Power: Combined output 920hp

Torque: 730Nm at 4,000-7,000rpm

Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch automatic

Fuel consumption: 11.2L/100km

On sale: Now, deliveries expected later in 2025

Price: expected to start at Dh1,432,000

Tomorrow 2021
MATCH INFO

Confederations Cup Group B

Germany v Chile

Kick-off: Thursday, 10pm (UAE)

Where: Kazan Arena, Kazan

Watch live: Abu Dhabi Sports HD

On Women's Day
You might also like
The five pillars of Islam

1. Fasting

2. Prayer

3. Hajj

4. Shahada

5. Zakat 

KILLING OF QASSEM SULEIMANI
The years Ramadan fell in May

1987

1954

1921

1888

Plastic tipping points
More from Rashmee Roshan Lall
While you're here
Volvo ES90 Specs

Engine: Electric single motor (96kW), twin motor (106kW) and twin motor performance (106kW)

Power: 333hp, 449hp, 680hp

Torque: 480Nm, 670Nm, 870Nm

On sale: Later in 2025 or early 2026, depending on region

Price: Exact regional pricing TBA

More on animal trafficking
EA Sports FC 26

Publisher: EA Sports

Consoles: PC, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox Series X/S

Rating: 3/5

Company&nbsp;profile

Company: Rent Your Wardrobe 

Date started: May 2021 

Founder: Mamta Arora 

Based: Dubai 

Sector: Clothes rental subscription 

Stage: Bootstrapped, self-funded 

World Mental Health Day
Notable groups (UAE time)

Jordan Spieth, Si Woo Kim, Henrik Stenson (12.47pm)

Justin Thomas, Justin Rose, Louis Oosthuizen (12.58pm)

Hideki Matsuyama, Brooks Koepka, Tommy Fleetwood (1.09pm)

Sergio Garcia, Jason Day, Zach Johnson (4.04pm)

Rickie Fowler, Paul Casey, Adam Scott (4.26pm)

Dustin Johnson, Charl Schwartzel, Rory McIlroy (5.48pm)

Our commentary on Brexit
Key facilities
  • Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes
  • Premier League-standard football pitch
  • 400m Olympic running track
  • NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium
  • 600-seat auditorium
  • Spaces for historical and cultural exploration
  • An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad
  • Specialist robotics and science laboratories
  • AR and VR-enabled learning centres
  • Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills
'Dark Waters'

Directed by: Todd Haynes

Starring: Mark Ruffalo, Anne Hathaway, William Jackson Harper 

Rating: ****

On Women's Day
More on this story
Mohammed bin Zayed Majlis
More from this story
Transgender report
The burning issue

The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE.

Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins

Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative 

Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
While you're here
While you're here
Global state-owned investor ranking by size

1.

United States

2.

China

3.

UAE

4.

Japan

5

Norway

6.

Canada

7.

Singapore

8.

Australia

9.

Saudi Arabia

10.

South Korea
Plastic tipping point
Mohammed bin Zayed Majlis
Transgender report
Read more from Aya Iskandarani
The specs

Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo

Power: 258hp from 5,000-6,500rpm

Torque: 400Nm from 1,550-4,000rpm

Transmission: Eight-speed auto

Fuel consumption: 6.1L/100km

Price: from Dh362,500

On sale: now

Bib%20Gourmand%20restaurants
%3Cp%3EAl%20Khayma%0D%3Cbr%3EBait%20Maryam%0D%3Cbr%3EBrasserie%20Boulud%0D%3Cbr%3EFi'lia%0D%3Cbr%3Efolly%0D%3Cbr%3EGoldfish%0D%3Cbr%3EIbn%20AlBahr%0D%3Cbr%3EIndya%20by%20Vineet%0D%3Cbr%3EKinoya%0D%3Cbr%3ENinive%0D%3Cbr%3EOrfali%20Bros%0D%3Cbr%3EReif%20Japanese%20Kushiyaki%0D%3Cbr%3EShabestan%0D%3Cbr%3ETeible%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Winners

Ballon d’Or (Men’s)
Ousmane Dembélé (Paris Saint-Germain / France)

Ballon d’Or Féminin (Women’s)
Aitana Bonmatí (Barcelona / Spain)

Kopa Trophy (Best player under 21 – Men’s)
Lamine Yamal (Barcelona / Spain)

Best Young Women’s Player
Vicky López (Barcelona / Spain)

Yashin Trophy (Best Goalkeeper – Men’s)
Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City / Italy)

Best Women’s Goalkeeper
Hannah Hampton (England / Aston Villa and Chelsea)

Men’s Coach of the Year
Luis Enrique (Paris Saint-Germain)

Women’s Coach of the Year
Sarina Wiegman (England)

While you're here
Profile

Company name: Jaib

Started: January 2018

Co-founders: Fouad Jeryes and Sinan Taifour

Based: Jordan

Sector: FinTech

Total transactions: over $800,000 since January, 2018

Investors in Jaib's mother company Alpha Apps: Aramex and 500 Startups

More coverage from the Future Forum
Zayed Sustainability Prize
THE BIO

Favourite car: Koenigsegg Agera RS or Renault Trezor concept car.

Favourite book: I Am Pilgrim by Terry Hayes or Red Notice by Bill Browder.

Biggest inspiration: My husband Nik. He really got me through a lot with his positivity.

Favourite holiday destination: Being at home in Australia, as I travel all over the world for work. It’s great to just hang out with my husband and family.

 

 

More on animal trafficking
While you're here
Kareem Shaheen on Canada
Neighbourhood Watch
Tomorrow 2021
Updated: September 24, 2025, 7:58 AM`
FashionDubaiIndia