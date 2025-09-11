TN MAGAZINE

The Last Frontier (Apple TV+)

Apple's newest series is a thriller set in the remote wilderness of Alaska

Apple's newest series is a thriller set in the remote wilderness of Alaska

By David Tusing

11 September, 2025

Apple’s newest series is a thriller set in the remote wilderness of Alaska. Jason Clarke plays Frank Remnick, a lone US marshal in charge of the state’s rugged barrens. One day, life in his jurisdiction is turned upside down when a plane transporting prisoners crashes in the wilderness, setting free dozens of violent inmates.

Tasked with protecting the town he’s vowed to keep safe, he begins to suspect the crash wasn’t an accident, but the first step of a well-crafted plan with far-reaching and devastating implications.

Air date: October 10

