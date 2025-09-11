TN MAGAZINE

Play Dirty (Prime Video)

Mark Wahlberg plays an expert thief who attempts the biggest heist of his life – only he needs to outsmart a South American dictator, the New York mob and the world's richest man

Mark Wahlberg plays an expert thief who attempts the biggest heist of his life – only he needs to outsmart a South American dictator, the New York mob and the world's richest man

By David Tusing

11 September, 2025

  • Listen In English
  • Listen In Arabic

Mark Wahlberg is back in action mode in this thriller based on the Parker book series by Richard Stark (the pseudonym of Donald E Westlake).

Wahlberg plays Parker, an expert thief, who attempts the biggest heist of his life – only he needs to outsmart a South American dictator, the New York mob and the world’s richest man.

Joining Parker on his mission is trusted Grofield, played by Oscar-nominated actor LaKeith Stanfield. The film is directed by Shane Black, known for films such as Iron Man 3 and Predator.

Air date: October 1

