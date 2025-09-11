TN MAGAZINE

Nosferatu (OSN+)

By David Tusing

11 September, 2025

  • Listen In English
  • Listen In Arabic

This Oscar-nominated Gothic horror film was released last year in cinemas, going on to make more than $180 million at the box office. For those who missed it, it’s now available to stream.

A remake of the 1922 silent German film Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror, the 2024 version stars Bill Skarsgard as Count Orlock, a nobleman and vindictive vampire, who holds a town hostage. Directed by Robert Eggers, the cast also includes Nicholas Hoult, Lily-Rose Depp, Willem Dafoe, Emma Corrin and Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

Air date: September 19

Updated: September 11, 2025, 7:49 AM

