TEST – Live Event: Zoom Integration Check

Welcome to this test live event from The National. This page checks that a Zoom session embeds, loads and plays correctly within an article.
About the event: Join our editors for a 30-minute conversation about the week's biggest stories in the region. Readers can watch live and send questions in the chat.
When: Tuesday, 3 November 2026, 4pm UAE time (GMT+4)
Where: Online, streamed on this page
Host: Test Presenter, Senior Editor
Guest: Test Speaker, Regional Analyst
How to join
- Sign in or register for a free account.
- Come back to this page at the start time. The player will load automatically.
- Use the chat panel to send questions to the host.
Agenda
- 4:00pm – Welcome and introductions
- 4:05pm – Discussion: the week in review
- 4:20pm – Reader Q&A
- 4:30pm – Close
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