TEST – Live Event: Zoom Integration Check

Internal test story to confirm Zoom embeds, registration and playback work end to end. Not for publication.

The National

November 03, 2026

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  • Play/PauseListen In Arabic

Welcome to this test live event from The National. This page checks that a Zoom session embeds, loads and plays correctly within an article.

About the event: Join our editors for a 30-minute conversation about the week's biggest stories in the region. Readers can watch live and send questions in the chat.

When: Tuesday, 3 November 2026, 4pm UAE time (GMT+4)

Where: Online, streamed on this page

Host: Test Presenter, Senior Editor

Guest: Test Speaker, Regional Analyst

How to join

  1. Sign in or register for a free account.
  2. Come back to this page at the start time. The player will load automatically.
  3. Use the chat panel to send questions to the host.

Agenda

  • 4:00pm – Welcome and introductions
  • 4:05pm – Discussion: the week in review
  • 4:20pm – Reader Q&A
  • 4:30pm – Close

If the stream doesn't load, refresh the page or try another browser.

Updated: November 03, 2026, 11:44 AM