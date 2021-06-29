How sitting on the floor while you work can help improve your posture

You might have spent good money on a standing or even lying-down desk, but there's actually a very easy way to work that doesn't require expensive equipment: sitting on the floor.

But is it bad for our backs and bodies? We asked Taylor Hamilton, a sports and exercise scientist at Emirates Sports Med, to give us the lowdown.

“Sitting on the floor can be good for you,” he begins. While sitting anywhere for prolonged periods of time can seriously affect our lower backs, he adds, as we’ve been working from home most of us have simply been moving from chair to chair. “Sitting on the floor forces you to maintain a neutral spine and sit more upright, therefore improving your posture.”

To do it right, Hamilton recommends using a small table or box for your laptop to sit on, so that your eyes, hands, shoulders and neck can also remain in a neutral spine position.

He says everyone should do it. “Usually I would say anyone who is sat at a desk for long periods of time [should sit on the floor to work], but now, with everyone spending so much time at home, and most of us not having access to a gym or sports equipment, I recommend that everyone should choose to sit on the floor for short periods of time during their working day.”

There are a few types of people who should perhaps avoid this sitting position, though. “Anyone who is pregnant might avoid sitting on the floor with crossed legs unless their doctor has asked them to do so to prepare for labour,” Hamilton explains. “Some doctors may also ask those with bad blood pressure and clotting issues to avoid sitting cross legged to avoid any unfavourable blood pooling, tingling or numbness.”

Otherwise, Hamilton highly recommends moving around various work stations throughout the day. “It keeps your body and posture guessing,” he says. “I would advise taking short breaks throughout the day to help improve blood flow and posture while bringing up that step count.”

He also offers some tips on how to sit on the floor correctly. “Remember, for most of you, your body is not used to sitting on a hard surface and you won’t have anything to lean on, making some muscles in your back and core forced to support your body.

Taylor Hamilton, sports and exercise scientist at Emirates Sports Med

“If you have any muscular skeletal injuries then maybe ask a family member to assist your movement or use a chair or sofa to allow different progressions in seated postures.”

Whether you’re sat on the floor cross-legged, squatting or kneeling, Hamilton says we should make sure to keep our bodies comfortable with active movement – and don’t ignore any symptoms of prolonged pain. “Most of the time, a trainer can assist you in developing the necessary flexibility or strength to help your posture and seated positions,” he adds.

MATCH INFO Fixture: Ukraine v Portugal, Monday, 10.45pm (UAE) TV: BeIN Sports

Stamp duty timeline December 2014: Former UK finance minister George Osbourne reforms stamp duty, replacing the slab system with a blended rate scheme, with the top rate increasing to 12 per cent from 10 per cent:

Up to £125,000 - 0%; £125,000 to £250,000 – 2%; £250,000 to £925,000 – 5%; £925,000 to £1.5m: 10%; Over £1.5m – 12% April 2016: New 3% surcharge applied to any buy-to-let properties or additional homes purchased. July 2020: Rishi Sunak unveils SDLT holiday, with no tax to pay on the first £500,000, with buyers saving up to £15,000. March 2021: Mr Sunak decides the fate of SDLT holiday at his March 3 budget, with expectations he will extend the perk unti June. April 2021: 2% SDLT surcharge added to property transactions made by overseas buyers.

UAE v IRELAND All matches start at 10am, and will be played in Abu Dhabi 1st ODI, Friday, January 8 2nd ODI, Sunday, January 10 3rd ODI, Tuesday, January 12 4th ODI, Thursday, January 14

The Details Kabir Singh Produced by: Cinestaan Studios, T-Series Directed by: Sandeep Reddy Vanga Starring: Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Suresh Oberoi, Soham Majumdar, Arjun Pahwa Rating: 2.5/5

