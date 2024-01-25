At FitBhangra, burning calories is more than just moving to Punjabi beats

Set to funky beats and filled with energetic leaps, high kicks and huge smiles, FitBhangra offers an enjoyable way of keeping fit: By dancing uninhibitedly to foot-tapping music.

Launched in Abu Dhabi in 2018, the studio combines modern and traditional bhangra, a Punjabi folk dance, with workout drills and strength training.

Co-founder Jasmit Singh Rehnsi, 28, explains that the group was one of the first in the UAE to offer such a fusion.

“Bhangra is a great form of cardio, and it involves a lot of jumping, squatting and leg lifts,” he says. “We decided to take it a step further and incorporate strength training with small dumbbells, resistance bands and agility ladders. Just one hour of Fit Bhangra can burn 600 calories.”

Mixing tradition with fitness

Despite being a complex dance form that requires skill and co-ordination, FitBhangra caters to people of all abilities.

The group has welcomed children as young as six and adults in their 60s. While most members are from India, others are from Russia, the UK, Egypt, the UAE, Pakistan, the Philippines and beyond.

Rehnsi and his team offer classes several times per week in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. Priced at Dh40 per session in Abu Dhabi and Dh50 in Dubai, it’s also more affordable than a lot of other dance and fitness classes.

But, while the group’s energetic routines are immensely impressive, it serves as far more than just vehicle for mastering the art of Punjabi folk dance.

Transforming lives

FitBhangra has transformed the lives of many of its members. As well as providing them with a supportive network of friends and better mental and physical health, it has also helped them become more confident and navigate through difficult periods.

For sales specialist Saira Ahmed, FitBhangra gave her a new sense of purpose. Joining five years ago, the group’s upbeat energy made her feel happy again after her children had moved overseas.

“FitBhangra is a huge part of my life,” says the Abu Dhabi resident. “I was in a very low place after my children left to go to university abroad, but the sessions stopped me from feeling sad and they cured my empty nest syndrome.

“Learning a new skill is a great feeling. Everyone is made to feel welcome, and we celebrate Ramadan, Christmas and all the special occasions.”

Saira Ahmed says FitBhangra gave her a new sense of purpose. Photo: Saira Ahmed

Although she initially joined to learn how to dance, Ahmed says that the group has become like family to her.

“It’s my happy place. I switch off from work mode and forget all my worries. Even if I arrive feeling low or upset, I leave feeling happy,” she adds.

FitBhangra has also had a huge impact on her physical health. She is now in the best shape of her life at 51.

“People often say that I don’t look my age, and I’m stronger and fitter than I’ve ever been,” she says.

“Dancing and keeping active is helping me manage my hormonal changes as I get older, and strengthening my leg muscles has cured a knee problem that I’ve had since I was young. I’m more confident as well. I used to feel awkward about being filmed dancing, but now I love it.”

Improved health and confidence

Maitri Saxena, 36, says FitBhangra gave her the confidence to return to fitness after having two children. Photo: Maitri Saxena

For Maitri Saxena, 36, FitBhangra gave her the confidence to return to fitness after having two children.

“I started with the group about a year ago. My body was quite out of shape after having two babies, and I hadn't danced in seven years. But at FitBhangra nobody minds if you get something wrong, and there’s no judgment,” she says. “It gave me the self-belief I needed and allowed me to regain my fitness.”

Saxena explains that the high-quality teaching is another draw. Bhangra is a very symbolic dance form, and Rehnsi takes the time to explain what all the different movements mean and guides the attendees expertly through the steps.

“The music is amazing, and it leaves you so energised. It’s great for conditioning the body, and it really lifts your mood. It’s my time to myself after I put my babies to bed. It’s so satisfying to see how much I’ve progressed in just 12 months,” she says.

Many of the members like to bust out their moves at weddings and birthday parties, and get creative filming bhangra videos in different locations across the UAE and abroad.

“I didn’t start FitBhangra because we want to perform or win competitions,” explains Rehnsi.

“We just want to have fun and improve our fitness. Before joining us, some of our members were very shy. But now they are the life and soul of every gathering. It’s been incredible to watch them flourish.”

