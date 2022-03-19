Yogafest Dubai returns with community yoga, wellness sessions, meditation and more

Dubai’s biggest yoga festival is back for its 10th anniversary event with community yoga classes, wellness sessions, family activities and more.

The three-day Yogafest Dubai 2020 is under way at Dubai Internet City Amphitheatre and is set to attract thousands of yoga enthusiasts from around the UAE.

Classes and sessions run until 9pm on Saturday, and from 7am until 7pm on Sunday.

Tickets for the event are Dh95 per day or Dh150 for the entire festival with children under age 12 entering free of charge. The ticket sales are for a good cause, with proceeds going to charities that improve the lives of children.

Yogafest Dubai has raised Dh350,000 for charities over the last decade with donations to Gulf for Good, Al Jalila Foundation, Palestine Children's Relief Foundation and more.

Festival-goers can take their pick from four main tents, each specialising in different activities. There's the yoga tent and a mediation space, as well as a learning tent and family zone.

Visitors can try several types of yoga including hatha, yin, partner and laughter. There's also kids yoga and doga — yoga with your dog. Other sessions include pilates, Qoya dance classes, mediation and sound healing, as well as hands-on activities such as incense cone-rolling.

All events are guided by some of the best instructors in Dubai and there's also a handful of guest teachers who have flown in from around the world, including from Jamaica and Lebanon.

The eco-conscious festival has a marketplace highlighting sustainable fashion and products and a nourish zone where visitors can purchase a wide range of vegetarian food options.

Yogafest 2022 is expected to attract up to 5,000 yoga enthusiasts to the Dubai Internet City Amphitheatre this weekend. Antonie Robertson / The National

Everyone is encouraged to bring their own yoga mat, with no hire mats available this year owing to Covid-19, although you can purchase a mat at the festival if you don't have one.

Water stations are also available on site and people are advised to bring their own refillable bottles.

Registration and more information is available at mycoredirection.com