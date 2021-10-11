Abu Dhabi's Umm Al Emarat Park launches free weekly meditation and yoga sessions

If you’re on the lookout for a calming green space to unwind and reconnect with your inner self, Umm Al Emarat Park has just the solution.

In honour of World Mental Health Day that was on Sunday, the popular Abu Dhabi space has launched a new programme to raise awareness on the importance of health and wellness, while encouraging people to reconnect with nature.

The park has partnered with three fitness centres – Inner Space Centre, Seven Wellness and Flo Studio – to host free meditation or yoga sessions within the venue. The classes will take place every week from 6.30pm onwards from this Wednesday, and go on until April 2022, with a focus on helping the attendees find inner resilience and self-awareness.

Flo Studio's sessions will teach participants the importance of harmony between mind and body through breathing techniques and movement, while helping develop awareness and mindfulness. Those interested in booking a session can WhatsApp 0506635498.

Umm Al Emarat Park also has a jogging track with distance markets to help joggers track their progress. Photo: Umm Al Emarat Park

With Inner Space Centre, participants can expect a series of enlightening and interactive talks that help achieve a state of relaxation in addition to practices to improve clarity of mind, decision-making and inner resilience. These sessions are on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Finally, Seven Wellness's sessions will be designed to help participants release tightness, gain strength, balance the body and focus the mind through breathing and movement. To book a slot, email info@sevenwellness.ae or register through the Seven Wellness Studio app or on www.sevenwellness.ae.

Rasha Kablawi, head of Umm Al Emarat Park’s corporate affairs and communication department, believes that such an initiative is important to “to shed light on the stress, anxiety and mental unrest that could be common amongst many of us, especially given the unprecedented times we’ve had to face.

“We know how connected our guests and communities are to nature and the outdoors. We have always promoted the importance of nature and its intrinsic value on mental health and physical well-being. We are very happy to launch this programme in collaboration with our partners who are all specialists in their respective fields. We encourage community members to participate in this programme for its importance on mental health and wellbeing,” she says.

Although the classes are free, you still have to pay the Dh10 for an entry ticket to Umm Al Emarat Park. For information, visit www.ummalemaratpark.ae