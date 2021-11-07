Run with Usain Bolt at Expo 2020 Dubai to raise funds for charity

World-famous, multi-award-winning athlete Usain Bolt will be lacing up his trainers on Saturday at Expo 2020 Dubai, as part of a 1.45-kilometre family run to raise funds for charity.

The 11-time world champion and eight-time Olympic gold medalist has teamed up with Gatorade and the Sports, Fitness and Wellbeing Hub at Expo, for the event, which will benefit Al Noor Rehabilitation & Welfare Association for People of Determination.

The run is open to people of all ages and abilities. It’s free to join, although participants are encouraged to donate to the cause. You also need to pre-register online to save a space at the starting line.

The Jamaican runner, who holds numerous world records and is widely considered to be the greatest sprinter of all time, will also meet some of his biggest fans after the event at the Gatorade the Bolt pavilion, located in the Mobility District. Fans are invited to learn more about a competition to meet Bolt in person through Gatorade Arabia’s Instagram page.

"Sports has the enduring power to bring people, communities and nations together so we are honoured that Usain has agreed to be a part of the Run the World event and are confident that it will encourage many people to run for their own good causes,” said Sholto Douglas-Home, chief marketing, communication and sales officer for Expo 2020 Dubai.

One of those who will be running with Bolt is Emirati athlete Hamda Hosani, who has 17 Special Olympic medals under her belt. Hosani, who has epilepsy, works to encourage children to embrace spot and challenge misconceptions around differently abled athletes. She met Bolt on a surprise Zoom call ahead of his visit, when he invited her to run alongside him at the event.

