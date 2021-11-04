Movember 2021: the deals and events promoting men’s health in Dubai

Come November, there's increased focus and attention on the various issues faced by men – from mental health to prostate and testicular cancer.

That’s because the month is annually celebrated as Movember, a time when men are encouraged to grow a moustache (or a “mo”), to promote the causes. The initiative began in 2003 in Australia, where men were encouraged to grow a their facial hair in return for sponsorship money that was donated to charities supporting prostate cancer research.

Since then, it has snowballed into a global movement that includes everything from men’s health projects to moustache patterns on cups, clothes and accessories.

With men’s health in focus right now, here’s a look at some local initiatives designed to support the cause:

Inspire Studio

Inspire Studio will host a Bro-Yoga class, which will be held after a discussion on men's health. Photo: Inspire Studio

Yoga and Pilates studio Inspire is hosting a Talking it Out event on Saturday at 5pm to motivate men to take action on their health. A panel of experts will be speaking at the event, including urology specialist Dr Rabih Madi, psychologist Reem Shaheen, and nutritionist Faisal Shawa, with topics ranging from prostate and testicular cancer to treatment side effects and nutrition. The 45-minute session will be followed by a Bro-Yoga class, which focuses on gentle stretching and breathing techniques. The class isn’t exclusive to men; women can also join in to support. While the event is free to attend, registration is a must.

Inspire is also running a social media contest inviting participants to showcase their stylish moustaches and tagging Inspire. There will be two winners selected for special prizes, including 10 yoga classes worth Dh1,000.

Saturday, November 6, from 5pm; Gate Avenue, the DIFC; eventbrite.com

BLK Cab Central

BLK Cab Central is offering free doughnut balls to those sporting a moustache. Photo: BLK Cab Central

In celebration of Movember, BLK Cab Central will be offering guests a free bowl of doughnut balls if sporting a moustache. Those without lip foliage needn’t feel left out either, as the coffee brand – known for its moustache branding – has launched a BLK Cab Tashe filter. Guests wanting to claim their sweet treat must head to the brand’s Instagram page @blkcabcoffee and post an image of themselves trying out the look.

Throughout November; free; Wasl 51 Mall; instagram.com/blkcabcoffee

Washmen

Laundry company Washmen has partnered with Al Jalila Foundation to launch its first Movember Blue Bag initiative this year. The company will be donating a percentage from every blue wash and fold bag to the foundation. Customers can order theirs throughout the November, pack it to the brim with clothes that will be picked up and returned, washed and folded for Dh65.

Available throughout November; Dh65; Delivery throughout most of Dubai and Abu Dhabi; 04 558 8191; washmen.com

Carzaty

25 participating cars at Carzaty will sport a Movember badge this month. Photo: Carzaty

The second-hand car retailer has selected 25 vehicles from its range to participate in its Blue Badge initiative. For each of the cars sold this month, Carzaty will set aside Dh1,000 to be donated to Al Jalila Foundation. Participating models include Porsche, Range Rover, BMW and Toyota, and they'll be sporting a Movember badge to make it easier for customers to identify them.

Throughout November; Al Thanyah Street, Umm Al Sheif; 800 2770 9289; carzaty.com

Conrad Dubai Spa

Throughout November, the spa is offering 20 per cent off treatments every day from 11am to 3pm. Meanwhile, 10 per cent of the proceeds from its 60-minute Immune Support treatment – which includes guided breathing followed by an oil massage – will be donated to Al Jalila Foundation.

Throughout November; Conrad Dubai Sheikh Zayed Road; 04 444 7440