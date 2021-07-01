Ariana Grande and BetterHelp team up for free therapy: 'You are worth the effort and time'

Ariana Grande is looking to pay it forward.

Therapy isn’t always cheap and sometimes, the cost can put people off, but a new collaboration by the American singer and e-counseling platform BetterHelp is hoping to change that.

The 7 Rings hitmaker has teamed up with BetterHelp to offer a month’s worth of free therapy to those who need it. She took to Instagram to announce the initiative, stating that therapy should be accessible for everyone.

“Thrilled to be working with @Betterhelp to give away $1,000,000 of free therapy!” she wrote. “While acknowledging that therapy should not be for a privileged few but something everyone has access to, and acknowledging that this doesn’t fix that issue in the long run, I really wanted to do this anyway in hopes of inspiring you to dip a toe in, to feel okay asking for help, and to hopefully rid your minds of any sort of self judgement in doing so!”

“I so hope that this will be a helpful starting point and that you’ll be able to build space for this in your lives and continue! Healing is not linear or easy but you are worth the effort and time, I promise!” she concluded.

Those interested can sign up via Grande’s link and will also receive 15 per cent off on a second month if they wish to continue. BetterHelp offers online access to licensed psychologists, therapists, clinical social works and board licensed professional counsellors from around the world.

Upon signing up, you'll be asked to fill out a personal questionnaire to help assess needs and then be matched with a counsellor within seven days. Counsellors on the platform specialise in areas such as depression, stress, anxiety, grief, relationships and more. Those who are unhappy with their counsellor can request a change at any time.

BetterHelp also announced it would be matching the offer for free therapy in the amount of $2 million.

“Thank you @arianagrande fans! We are thrilled to see so many of you taking this step in your mental health journey. Together with Ariana, we've decided to double the amount of therapy we're giving away,” it wrote on Instagram.

SERIE A FIXTURES Saturday Benevento v Atalanta (2pm), Genoa v Bologna (5pm), AC Milan v Torino (7.45pm) Sunday Roma v Inter Milan (3.30pm), Udinese v Napoli, Hellas Verona v Crotone, Parma v Lazio (2pm), Fiorentina v Cagliari (9pm), Juventus v Sassuolo (11.45pm) Monday Spezia v Sampdoria (11.45pm)

SERIE A FIXTURES Saturday Benevento v Atalanta (2pm), Genoa v Bologna (5pm), AC Milan v Torino (7.45pm) Sunday Roma v Inter Milan (3.30pm), Udinese v Napoli, Hellas Verona v Crotone, Parma v Lazio (2pm), Fiorentina v Cagliari (9pm), Juventus v Sassuolo (11.45pm) Monday Spezia v Sampdoria (11.45pm)

SERIE A FIXTURES Saturday Benevento v Atalanta (2pm), Genoa v Bologna (5pm), AC Milan v Torino (7.45pm) Sunday Roma v Inter Milan (3.30pm), Udinese v Napoli, Hellas Verona v Crotone, Parma v Lazio (2pm), Fiorentina v Cagliari (9pm), Juventus v Sassuolo (11.45pm) Monday Spezia v Sampdoria (11.45pm)

SERIE A FIXTURES Saturday Benevento v Atalanta (2pm), Genoa v Bologna (5pm), AC Milan v Torino (7.45pm) Sunday Roma v Inter Milan (3.30pm), Udinese v Napoli, Hellas Verona v Crotone, Parma v Lazio (2pm), Fiorentina v Cagliari (9pm), Juventus v Sassuolo (11.45pm) Monday Spezia v Sampdoria (11.45pm)

SERIE A FIXTURES Saturday Benevento v Atalanta (2pm), Genoa v Bologna (5pm), AC Milan v Torino (7.45pm) Sunday Roma v Inter Milan (3.30pm), Udinese v Napoli, Hellas Verona v Crotone, Parma v Lazio (2pm), Fiorentina v Cagliari (9pm), Juventus v Sassuolo (11.45pm) Monday Spezia v Sampdoria (11.45pm)

SERIE A FIXTURES Saturday Benevento v Atalanta (2pm), Genoa v Bologna (5pm), AC Milan v Torino (7.45pm) Sunday Roma v Inter Milan (3.30pm), Udinese v Napoli, Hellas Verona v Crotone, Parma v Lazio (2pm), Fiorentina v Cagliari (9pm), Juventus v Sassuolo (11.45pm) Monday Spezia v Sampdoria (11.45pm)

SERIE A FIXTURES Saturday Benevento v Atalanta (2pm), Genoa v Bologna (5pm), AC Milan v Torino (7.45pm) Sunday Roma v Inter Milan (3.30pm), Udinese v Napoli, Hellas Verona v Crotone, Parma v Lazio (2pm), Fiorentina v Cagliari (9pm), Juventus v Sassuolo (11.45pm) Monday Spezia v Sampdoria (11.45pm)

SERIE A FIXTURES Saturday Benevento v Atalanta (2pm), Genoa v Bologna (5pm), AC Milan v Torino (7.45pm) Sunday Roma v Inter Milan (3.30pm), Udinese v Napoli, Hellas Verona v Crotone, Parma v Lazio (2pm), Fiorentina v Cagliari (9pm), Juventus v Sassuolo (11.45pm) Monday Spezia v Sampdoria (11.45pm)

SERIE A FIXTURES Saturday Benevento v Atalanta (2pm), Genoa v Bologna (5pm), AC Milan v Torino (7.45pm) Sunday Roma v Inter Milan (3.30pm), Udinese v Napoli, Hellas Verona v Crotone, Parma v Lazio (2pm), Fiorentina v Cagliari (9pm), Juventus v Sassuolo (11.45pm) Monday Spezia v Sampdoria (11.45pm)

SERIE A FIXTURES Saturday Benevento v Atalanta (2pm), Genoa v Bologna (5pm), AC Milan v Torino (7.45pm) Sunday Roma v Inter Milan (3.30pm), Udinese v Napoli, Hellas Verona v Crotone, Parma v Lazio (2pm), Fiorentina v Cagliari (9pm), Juventus v Sassuolo (11.45pm) Monday Spezia v Sampdoria (11.45pm)

SERIE A FIXTURES Saturday Benevento v Atalanta (2pm), Genoa v Bologna (5pm), AC Milan v Torino (7.45pm) Sunday Roma v Inter Milan (3.30pm), Udinese v Napoli, Hellas Verona v Crotone, Parma v Lazio (2pm), Fiorentina v Cagliari (9pm), Juventus v Sassuolo (11.45pm) Monday Spezia v Sampdoria (11.45pm)

SERIE A FIXTURES Saturday Benevento v Atalanta (2pm), Genoa v Bologna (5pm), AC Milan v Torino (7.45pm) Sunday Roma v Inter Milan (3.30pm), Udinese v Napoli, Hellas Verona v Crotone, Parma v Lazio (2pm), Fiorentina v Cagliari (9pm), Juventus v Sassuolo (11.45pm) Monday Spezia v Sampdoria (11.45pm)

SERIE A FIXTURES Saturday Benevento v Atalanta (2pm), Genoa v Bologna (5pm), AC Milan v Torino (7.45pm) Sunday Roma v Inter Milan (3.30pm), Udinese v Napoli, Hellas Verona v Crotone, Parma v Lazio (2pm), Fiorentina v Cagliari (9pm), Juventus v Sassuolo (11.45pm) Monday Spezia v Sampdoria (11.45pm)

SERIE A FIXTURES Saturday Benevento v Atalanta (2pm), Genoa v Bologna (5pm), AC Milan v Torino (7.45pm) Sunday Roma v Inter Milan (3.30pm), Udinese v Napoli, Hellas Verona v Crotone, Parma v Lazio (2pm), Fiorentina v Cagliari (9pm), Juventus v Sassuolo (11.45pm) Monday Spezia v Sampdoria (11.45pm)

SERIE A FIXTURES Saturday Benevento v Atalanta (2pm), Genoa v Bologna (5pm), AC Milan v Torino (7.45pm) Sunday Roma v Inter Milan (3.30pm), Udinese v Napoli, Hellas Verona v Crotone, Parma v Lazio (2pm), Fiorentina v Cagliari (9pm), Juventus v Sassuolo (11.45pm) Monday Spezia v Sampdoria (11.45pm)

SERIE A FIXTURES Saturday Benevento v Atalanta (2pm), Genoa v Bologna (5pm), AC Milan v Torino (7.45pm) Sunday Roma v Inter Milan (3.30pm), Udinese v Napoli, Hellas Verona v Crotone, Parma v Lazio (2pm), Fiorentina v Cagliari (9pm), Juventus v Sassuolo (11.45pm) Monday Spezia v Sampdoria (11.45pm)

England-South Africa Test series 1st Test England win by 211 runs at Lord's, London 2nd Test South Africa win by 340 runs at Trent Bridge, Nottingham 3rd Test July 27-31 at The Oval, London 4th Test August 4-8 at Old Trafford, Manchester

England-South Africa Test series 1st Test England win by 211 runs at Lord's, London 2nd Test South Africa win by 340 runs at Trent Bridge, Nottingham 3rd Test July 27-31 at The Oval, London 4th Test August 4-8 at Old Trafford, Manchester

England-South Africa Test series 1st Test England win by 211 runs at Lord's, London 2nd Test South Africa win by 340 runs at Trent Bridge, Nottingham 3rd Test July 27-31 at The Oval, London 4th Test August 4-8 at Old Trafford, Manchester

England-South Africa Test series 1st Test England win by 211 runs at Lord's, London 2nd Test South Africa win by 340 runs at Trent Bridge, Nottingham 3rd Test July 27-31 at The Oval, London 4th Test August 4-8 at Old Trafford, Manchester

England-South Africa Test series 1st Test England win by 211 runs at Lord's, London 2nd Test South Africa win by 340 runs at Trent Bridge, Nottingham 3rd Test July 27-31 at The Oval, London 4th Test August 4-8 at Old Trafford, Manchester

England-South Africa Test series 1st Test England win by 211 runs at Lord's, London 2nd Test South Africa win by 340 runs at Trent Bridge, Nottingham 3rd Test July 27-31 at The Oval, London 4th Test August 4-8 at Old Trafford, Manchester

England-South Africa Test series 1st Test England win by 211 runs at Lord's, London 2nd Test South Africa win by 340 runs at Trent Bridge, Nottingham 3rd Test July 27-31 at The Oval, London 4th Test August 4-8 at Old Trafford, Manchester

England-South Africa Test series 1st Test England win by 211 runs at Lord's, London 2nd Test South Africa win by 340 runs at Trent Bridge, Nottingham 3rd Test July 27-31 at The Oval, London 4th Test August 4-8 at Old Trafford, Manchester

England-South Africa Test series 1st Test England win by 211 runs at Lord's, London 2nd Test South Africa win by 340 runs at Trent Bridge, Nottingham 3rd Test July 27-31 at The Oval, London 4th Test August 4-8 at Old Trafford, Manchester

England-South Africa Test series 1st Test England win by 211 runs at Lord's, London 2nd Test South Africa win by 340 runs at Trent Bridge, Nottingham 3rd Test July 27-31 at The Oval, London 4th Test August 4-8 at Old Trafford, Manchester

England-South Africa Test series 1st Test England win by 211 runs at Lord's, London 2nd Test South Africa win by 340 runs at Trent Bridge, Nottingham 3rd Test July 27-31 at The Oval, London 4th Test August 4-8 at Old Trafford, Manchester

England-South Africa Test series 1st Test England win by 211 runs at Lord's, London 2nd Test South Africa win by 340 runs at Trent Bridge, Nottingham 3rd Test July 27-31 at The Oval, London 4th Test August 4-8 at Old Trafford, Manchester

England-South Africa Test series 1st Test England win by 211 runs at Lord's, London 2nd Test South Africa win by 340 runs at Trent Bridge, Nottingham 3rd Test July 27-31 at The Oval, London 4th Test August 4-8 at Old Trafford, Manchester

England-South Africa Test series 1st Test England win by 211 runs at Lord's, London 2nd Test South Africa win by 340 runs at Trent Bridge, Nottingham 3rd Test July 27-31 at The Oval, London 4th Test August 4-8 at Old Trafford, Manchester

England-South Africa Test series 1st Test England win by 211 runs at Lord's, London 2nd Test South Africa win by 340 runs at Trent Bridge, Nottingham 3rd Test July 27-31 at The Oval, London 4th Test August 4-8 at Old Trafford, Manchester