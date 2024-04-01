Eid Al Fitr 2024: Fireworks to light up the skies over Dubai and Abu Dhabi

With Eid Al Fitr expected to start on Tuesday or Wednesday next week, the UAE has announced a week-long holiday for public sector employees, starting from Monday, April 8. Several venues have planned firework displays that will light the skies to celebrate the occasion.

Here are some of the places where you can watch the fireworks in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Bluewaters Island, Dubai

The man-made island opposite JBR will host a firework display on the third day of the Eid Al Fitr holiday, at 8pm. The show can be viewed from the island's promenade, the bridge connecting Bluewaters and JBR, or from one of several restaurants dotted along the waterfront.

Al Seef, Dubai

The Creek at Al Seef is a quaint yet vibrant area and includes a 1.8km promenade, two heritage districts, a marina and restaurants. These spots will offer views of the fireworks on the second day of Eid, at 8pm.

Dubai Festival City

Festival Bay will host firework displays on the last weekend of Ramadan, as well as the Eid holiday. Chris Whiteoak / The National

The mall's Festival Bay will host displays at 10pm each night from April 5 to 7, to mark the last week of Ramadan. A special display will also be held in the area at 8pm on the first day of Eid.

Al Hudayriyat Island, Abu Dhabi

The night sky will light up during the firework display at this family-friendly spot, known as Abu Dhabi's adventure playground. The show is set to take place in Marsana at 9pm on the first day of Eid. The island will also host an Eid-themed event from 5pm to 11pm on day two of the holiday, complete with an outdoor cinema, a henna station, gaming and children's zones, roaming carnival performers and a DJ.

Yas Bay Waterfront, Abu Dhabi

Fireworks light up the sky over Yas Bay in Abu Dhabi. Pawan Singh / The National

Yas Island will provide Eid entertainment with an eye-catching display of fireworks on the first three nights of the holiday. The shows will begin each night at 9pm and can be viewed from Yas Bay Waterfront.

No shows

Arada in Sharjah is to abstain from firework displays to show solidarity with the people of Gaza. Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental in Abu Dhabi has also confirmed it will not host firework displays for Eid this year.