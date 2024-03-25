Montblanc majlis and Ramadan markets: Things to do in the UAE this week

We have reached the halfway mark of the holy month, but there are still plenty of activities on the UAE's Ramadan calendar. Variety is key in this week's events, from a gaming meet and fitness challenge to family-friendly night outs and opulent dining experiences.

Monday, March 25

Sign up for a stylish iftar or suhoor at the Montblanc Majlis by Ninive. Decorated with hues of deep blue, beige and gold, the Ramadan pop-up is nestled on the rooftop of 25 Hours Hotel in Dubai and offers guests a tranquil space to spend the evening.

On the menu are elevated versions of classic Middle Eastern dishes, including tuna-stuffed sambousek, slow-cooked lamb shoulder and Umm Ali served with ice cream.

Until Eid Al Fitr; sunset-9pm (iftar), Dh285 per person; 9.30pm onwards (suhoor), a la carte rate; Dubai World Trade Centre; ninive.ae

Tuesday, March 26

Gift hampers from Rise, left, and Varak for Ramadan. Photos: Rise Bakehouse; Varak

If you’re looking for a gift hamper, consider the offerings from Rise Bakehouse or Varak, both of which have themed treats on the menu.

Rise has Ramadan-themed mini cakes (Dh60 each) available in four flavours and adorned with motifs such as stars, mosques and Arabic calligraphy. Delivery is available in Dubai through Deliveroo.

Varak offers premium tea from Sya, Moroccan amlou spread and scented perfume, ensconced in a crescent-shaped box (Dh400). Delivery is available across the UAE.

Until Eid Al Fitr; prices vary; rise-bakehouse.com, varakdubai.com

Wednesday, March 27

Iftar at Levant & Nar Restaurant in RAK. Photo: InterContinental Ras Al Khaimah

Combine iftar or suhoor with a road trip, by heading to InterContinental Ras Al Khaimah, which has a Ramadan-themed menu at Levant & Nar Restaurant. This can be enjoyed on a terrace with a firepit and water views.

The three-course iftar menu offers dishes such as salad with lemon vinaigrette and feta cheese; dolma with fragrant rice, pine nuts and spices; seasoned ground meat wrapped in lavash bread with yoghurt and tomato sauce; and Turkish rice pudding. Guests who want to continue the night-time indulgence can stay for suhoor, complete with an oud player.

Until Eid Al Fitr; sunset-8.30pm (iftar), Dh225 per person; 9pm-2am (suhoor), Dh250 minimum spend per person; Hayat Island, Mina Al Arab, Ras Al Khaimah; 07 202 6666

Thursday, March 28

Zakat, or charity, is one of the tenets of the holy month, as are cleanliness and minimalism. Spend some time decluttering your wardrobe and donate old clothes to the Being Human store, known for championing sustainable fashion, in City Centre Deira. Every kilogram of donated items will earn you a Dh25 voucher as a token of gratitude, redeemable at any of the brand's stores.

Until Eid Al Fitr; 10am-1am; City Centre Deira, Dubai; 04 273 4764

Friday, March 29

Gaming tournaments, including one for carrom, will run at Ramadan Arcade. Photo: Manarat Al Saadiyat / DCT – Abu Dhabi

Gaming enthusiasts can visit the Ramadan Arcade at Manarat Al Saadiyat, which offers everything from tabletop and video games to arcade classics, plus tournaments for more advanced players.

Games aside, visitors can also engage in cultural activities such as henna painting, calligraphy, photography and Arabic coffee-making workshops. A comedy night is also on the cards, as well as musical performances and installations featuring works by regional artists.

Until March 31; 9pm-2am; Dh50 for a single-day pass; Manarat Al Saadiyat, Abu Dhabi; manaratalsaadiyat.ae

Saturday, March 30

Global Village has a Ramadan Souk this year. EPA

Dubai neighbourhood favourite Global Village is decked out with all things Ramadan, from a vast majlis offering a variety of cuisine options to the new Ramadan Wonder Souk with vendors selling goodies and crafts from around the world.

The park is also challenging guests to complete 10,000 steps during a single visit, with a weekly prize draw announced every Friday throughout Ramadan. Accessible through the Global Village mobile application, the “step challenge” offers successful participants a chance to win goodies such as Samsung Galaxy mobile phones and Apple smart watches.

Until April 6; 6pm-2am; park tickets start at Dh22.5; Global Village, Dubai; globalvillage.ae

Sunday, March 31

Expo City Dubai hosts daily canon firings during Ramadan. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Take the family out to Expo City Dubai's Hai Ramadan festival, which offers a lively evening of games, food and Emirati cultural activities. Little ones can enjoy a stage show at Al Wasl Plaza, with mascots Rashid and Latifa taking them on a fun and educational journey to restore the light of the moon.

Shows and performances aside, there's a Magic Planet arcade and screenings of animated show Freej, complete with popcorn and other snacks. Restaurants including Grand Beirut and Al Fanar have iftar offerings for those wanting to break their fast in the area. There's also a retail market selling fashion, perfumes and handcrafted trinkets.

Until April 10; 5pm onwards; Dh20 per entry ticket; Expo City Dubai; expocitydubai.com