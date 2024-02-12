Things to do in the UAE this week, from Valentine's Day deals to Untold Dubai

UAE residents are in for a busy week, as the country embraces events such as Chinese New Year and Valentine's Day.

The winter season also peaks with a mega outdoor music festival making its debut in Dubai and a major Hollywood star performing alfresco in the capital.

Here, The National rounds up seven things to do around the Emirates from Monday to Sunday.

Monday

Start the week with an early Valentine's Day treat at Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort in Abu Dhabi. Couples can indulge in a curated spa package that starts with a 30-minute milk bath, with two flutes of champagne and chocolates. A 60-minute Anantara-signature treatment follows, and it concludes with a 60-minute facial care of Biologique Recherche.

Until Sunday; Dh3,400 per couple; Al Mirayr, Abu Dhabi; anantara.com

Tuesday

Handcrafted couture bag from Judith Leiber Couture's Year of the Dragon collection. Photo: Mott 32

Head to Mott 32 restaurant at Address Beach Resort on Tuesday to catch a limited-run exhibition featuring Chinese New Year-themed pieces by Judith Leiber Couture.

The seasonal collection includes meticulously handcrafted evening bags themed around prosperity and abundance. Couture pieces such as the Chinese-take-out-box-shaped bag and another shaped like a dragon's egg will be on display.

The restaurant has also created a menu inspired by the couturier's Year of the Dragon collection, including steamed scallop with garlic vermicelli, sweet potato and scallion oil, as well as dragon egg with fresh blueberry lime compote, honey Greek yoghurt espuma, snap tulie and dried pineapple.

Until March 10; 6pm-1am; a la carte; Jumeirah Beach Residence; mott32.com

Wednesday

Bring your pets to The Duck Hook on Wednesday for Valentine's Day. Photo: The Duck Hook

Who says Valentine's Day can't be about you and your pet? British pub The Duck Hook is hosting a unique celebration for guests and their pooches on Wednesday.

A limited-edition menu has been curated, with pet-themed beverages on offer. A Polaroid photo booth area is also set up, as well as a play zone with professional trainers.

Wednesday; 11am-8pm; free entry, a la carte menu; Dubai Hills Golf Club; jumeirah.com

Thursday

Ellie Goulding, Armin van Buuren and Psy. Photo: AFP; Expo 2020 Dubai; AFP

Untold, one of Europe's most popular music festivals, begins on Thursday.

Taking place at Dubai Expo City, the four-day event has dozens of artists lined up to perform on different stages across the venue.

The artists performing include Dutch DJ Armin van Buuren, British singer-songwriter Ellie Goulding, South Korean artist Psy and more. Big names aside, other niche artists are also set to perform, including English singer-songwriter Ama Lou, electronic music trio Arkadyan and Dubai's DJ Bliss.

Until Sunday; from Dh300; Dubai Expo City; untold.ae

Friday

Flayva Dubai houses 23 street food stalls. Photo: Flayva Dubai

A new food hall opens at Al Ghurair Centre in Dubai on Friday.

Set across 308 square metres in one of Dubai's oldest shopping malls, the Flayva brings together 23 street food concepts, predominantly representing Asian flavours. The brands include popular Lebanese eatery Allo Beirut, Emirati-owned boba shop Hubboba Tea Cafe and Indonesian concept Warung Bandung.

Filipino, Japanese and Thai cuisines are also present, with stalls by Salvis Junior, Tako Ichiban House and Siam Thai Food.

Open Sunday to Thursday, 10am-11pm; Friday to Saturday, 10am-1am; Al Ghurair Centre; flayvadubai.com

Saturday

US singer and pianist Alicia Keys is performing at Saadiyat Nights, an open-air music series in Abu Dhabi. AFP

Spend Saturday night on Saadiyat Island, listening to Alicia Key's heartfelt vocals live.

The 15-time Grammy winner is taking the stage of Saadiyat Nights, an open-air music series in Abu Dhabi, with past concerts by big-ticket names such as Mariah Carey and Andrea Bocelli.

The US singer and pianist is known for hits Fallin’, If I Ain't Got You and Girl on Fire. She has released nine studio albums and sold more than 90 million records worldwide.

Saturday; 5pm; from Dh295; Jacques Chirac Street, Saadiyat Island; ticketmaster.ae

Sunday

Dibba Bay Oysters farm in Fujairah. Photo: Chris Whiteoak / The National

Book an educational tour of Dibba Bay's oyster farm in Fujairah on Sunday. The open farm weekend is part of a 10-day Oyster Festival that kicks off on Thursday.

The tour will allow guests to learn about the production process of the onshore facility, followed by a boat trip to see the actual oyster spot at sea. The package also includes oyster tasting with non-alcoholic wine pairings. Transportation from Dubai included in the price.

Saturday and Sunday; 10am-4pm; Dh350; pick up at Fishing Harbour 2, Umm Suqeim 1, Dubai; dibbabay.com