Three places to see snow in the UAE, from Heart of Europe to Ski Dubai

There’s plenty of sunshine in the UAE year-round.

However, for those seeking a departure from the ordinary, a touch of festive magic and a hint of snow, there are various places to go, too.

Here are three to keep on your radar.

Heart of Europe

The rooftop sprinklers that usually dispense water droplets on Raining Street at the Heart of Europe, The World Islands, are instead sending out a flurry of snowflakes. The quaint cobblestone street resembles a veritable European winter wonderland.

The Snowing Street is also home to various live stations, dispensing festive treats such as French hot chocolate, toasted marshmallows, roasted chestnuts, mulled wine and freshly baked stollen, all available to enjoy amid the gentle snowfall until January 7.

Visitors who want to take part in the snowy celebrations have two options: book a staycation at the adults-only Cote d’Azur Monaco Hotel or sign up for a day pass.

Snow Abu Dhabi

Snow Abu Dhabi Snow Abu Dhabi is set to open at Reem Mall. All photos: Victor Besa / The National

The first snow park in the capital has snow, 12 rides and 17 attractions spread across nearly 1,000 square metres. The park is inspired by a whimsical enchanted forest.

It maintains a temperature of minus 2ºC.

The attractions include two huge slides called Ice and Floes Toboggan Race and Grauppel’s Summit Escape.

Snow Abu Dhabi's creatively named rides include the Flight of the Snowy Owl, the Magic Carpet, the Polar Express Train and the Crystal Carousel.

Ski Dubai

The indoor ski centre at Mall of the Emirates is one of Dubai’s most recognisable attractions and is popular with snow sports enthusiasts.

Opened in 2005, Ski Dubai has five ski slopes, a family-friendly snow park and a waddle of resident penguins.

In addition to skiing, the attraction hosts different types of events throughout the year including an Ice Warrior Challenge and Festive Fun Run. It has also hosted skiing and snowboarding events and races such as the Para Snowboard World Cup in 2018.