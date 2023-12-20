Safe Santa: Hand over your car keys to Father Christmas this year

In a bid to spread the festive cheer, chauffeur-on-demand service Zofeur has hired Santa Claus to drive customers and their cars back home this month.

Between Wednesday and Monday, those booking a Zofeur driver after 6pm might just get to enjoy a Father Christmas chauffeur, complete with a red outfit and white beard, hopping behind the wheel of their sleigh, sorry, car, and depositing everyone safely home.

The drivers will offer festive sweet to boot. Photo: Zofeur

While there is no mention if the reindeer will be joining him, we do know that Santa - who will be assigned randomly - will be bringing some festive sweets and chocolates for guests to enjoy.

Santa riders are also par for the course for food delivery services. For instance, Deliveroo is embracing the season of merriment and goodwill, with the return of its teal Santa, who will make an appearance at the Ripe Market on Saturday and Sunday.

Teal Santa is heading to Ripe Market this weekend. Photo: Deliveroo

Easy to spot due to his unusually hued costume, teal Santa will also hand out gifts for children and vouchers for adults between 4pm and 6pm on both days at the open-air market in Academy Park.

Given how much else he has going on at the moment, it is impressive Santa can find the time to moonlight, so perhaps the Big Man can also teach us about effective time management while helping spread festive joy. Ho Ho Ho.