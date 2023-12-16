Pet-friendly festive events in Abu Dhabi and Dubai

During the holiday season, pets deserve to be part of the celebration.
W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island and Pet Pavilion, also in the capital, will be hosting events for four-legged companions.
Meanwhile, My Second Home in Dubai is offering festival meals that come with complimentary meals for pets, while booking a stay at the animal-friendly JA Hatta Fort comes with free freeze-dried treats courtesy of Furchild.
Here's what other pet-friendly events are running.
Festive Tails at W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island
When: December 23, 5pm to 7pm
W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island is hosting an event called Festive Tails in its Palm Garden, where everyone including furry friends is invited. There will be seasonal treats, pet-friendly activities and the chance to bring home a new family member as the hotel will collaborate with local dog and cat rescue shelters for an adoption day. Entry to the event is free.
Paws & Presents at Pet Pavilion, Abu Dhabi
When: December 25, 5pm to 7pm
Dogs and their owners can head to Pet Pavilion in Mussafah for a Christmas Day celebration that includes activities as well as a special treat and gift package for four-legged companions. “Barkmas” activities include Jolly Ball Pit Playtime, Jingle Fetch All the Way and Santa’s Tail Waggin’ Agility. There is also a pet-parent gift exchange. Entry is Dh150.
Festive feast with My Second Home, Dubai
Pet resort and spa My Second Home in Dubai has teamed up with Harness Foods to offer a full traditional festive dinner for pets and their owners. Prices are Dh195 per person and it comes with a free meal for pets. Meals can be ordered through email info@mysecondhomedubai.com or by calling 04 881 8002.
Furchild and JA Hatta Fort, Dubai
The raw and organic pet food company and pet-friendly hotel have teamed up for a holiday collaboration. Those who book a staycation in a dog-friendly Deluxe Mountain View room will receive complimentary Furchild freeze-dried treats for their companions. There will also be an in-room Furchild Dog Treats menu.