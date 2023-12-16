Pet-friendly festive events in Abu Dhabi and Dubai

During the holiday season, pets deserve to be part of the celebration.

W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island and Pet Pavilion, also in the capital, will be hosting events for four-legged companions.

Read More Holiday gift ideas for pet owners and furry friends

Meanwhile, My Second Home in Dubai is offering festival meals that come with complimentary meals for pets, while booking a stay at the animal-friendly JA Hatta Fort comes with free freeze-dried treats courtesy of Furchild.

Here's what other pet-friendly events are running.

Festive Tails at W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island

When: December 23, 5pm to 7pm

W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island is hosting an event called Festive Tails in its Palm Garden, where everyone including furry friends is invited. There will be seasonal treats, pet-friendly activities and the chance to bring home a new family member as the hotel will collaborate with local dog and cat rescue shelters for an adoption day. Entry to the event is free.

Paws & Presents at Pet Pavilion, Abu Dhabi

When: December 25, 5pm to 7pm

Dogs and their owners can head to Pet Pavilion in Mussafah for a Christmas Day celebration that includes activities as well as a special treat and gift package for four-legged companions. “Barkmas” activities include Jolly Ball Pit Playtime, Jingle Fetch All the Way and Santa’s Tail Waggin’ Agility. There is also a pet-parent gift exchange. Entry is Dh150.

Festive feast with My Second Home, Dubai

Pet resort and spa My Second Home in Dubai has teamed up with Harness Foods to offer a full traditional festive dinner for pets and their owners. Prices are Dh195 per person and it comes with a free meal for pets. Meals can be ordered through email info@mysecondhomedubai.com or by calling 04 881 8002.

Furchild and JA Hatta Fort, Dubai

Dogs are allowed to stay at JA Hatta Fort Hotel Dubai. All photos: JA Resorts & Hotels

The raw and organic pet food company and pet-friendly hotel have teamed up for a holiday collaboration. Those who book a staycation in a dog-friendly Deluxe Mountain View room will receive complimentary Furchild freeze-dried treats for their companions. There will also be an in-room Furchild Dog Treats menu.