Things to do in the UAE this week: National Day festivities and family-friendly fun

This week is going to be a busy one with National Day on the horizon.

Those in Abu Dhabi can enjoy fireworks from several spots across the city, while those in Dubai can expect family-friendly fun over the weekend.

Here, The National rounds up seven things to do around the Emirates, from November 27 to December 3.

Monday

Pecan pie by Susan's. Photo: Susan's Baking Co

Thanksgiving might be over, but you can still order a turkey from Susan's Baking Co on Monday.

The American restaurant, which uses a generations-old family recipe from Chicago, has a turkey takeaway package, which includes a classic pecan pie that serves eight. Pre-ordering is essential.

Festive menu available until Christmas; from Dh695; Downtown Dubai; 04 375 3281

Tuesday

Take the little ones to Jones the Grocer at the Mall of the Emirates for a cooking masterclass.

Tuesday's session is a gingerbread house workshop where participants can assemble and decorate their houses with sweets and icing under expert guidance. Other workshops in the line-up include how to make pizzas and brownies. The workshop is open to children aged six to 14.

Tuesday, 4pm-5pm; Dh149; Mall of the Emirates; 04 385 1033

Wednesday

Breakfast burrito at Sanderson's, Ripe Market. Photo: Sanderson's

The newly opened Sanderson's pop-up at Ripe Market, Dubai Police Academy Park is collaborating with Mumz & Munchkinz for a breakfast-and-play experience every Wednesday morning.

Parents can order breakfast from Sanderson's at 15 per cent off, while the children are treated to a Montessori-style sensory play session for up to three hours. Balinese Home Massage is also on-site offering mini-massages.

On the menu are healthy options such as acai bowls, breakfast burritos and homemade pastries.

Wednesdays, 9am-1pm; Dh125 inclusive of one hot beverage; Dubai Police Academy Park; @wearesandersons

Thursday

The venue is inspired by European bistros. Photo: 1640 Bistronomy

European-inspired 1640 Bistronomy doubles as a bistro and culinary hub that houses different food pop-ups year round. It is the brainchild of Restaurant Secret's Inc, an incubator of restaurant concepts. The Wasl Vita venue offers two dining experiences: the pop-up that will serve breakfast from 8am until noon and the bistro, which has its own dining menu from noon to midnight.

The first pop-up by La Serre Bistro & Boulangerie is called La Serre Reserve, which will run until the end of next month. On the menu are dishes such as eggs Benedict, French toast and steak and eggs.

Open daily, 8am-midnight; Jumeirah 1, Dubai; 050 903 4929

Friday

Hussain Al Jassmi is a regular performer during National Day. Photo: Mahmoud Khaled / Expo 2020 Dubai

Start the National Day celebrations at a concert by three Emirati stars at Etihad Arena on Friday.

The line-up includes Hussain Al Jassmi, judge of The X Factor Arabia and the artist responsible for hits such as Boshret Kheir and Bab Rizq. Joining him on stage will be singer Balqees and singer-actress Ahlam.

Friday, doors open 7pm; from Dh250; Etihad Arena; etihadarena.ae

Saturday

Head to The Abu Dhabi Edition for the latest supper club from Nomad, featuring six chefs at Oak Room.

The eight-course meal will be prepared by Emirati chef and founder of Let's UAE Faisal Al Alharmoodi; Stasha Toncev and Milan Jurkovic of 21 Grams; Ali Yazdi of Slaw; Oak Room's Fernando Tapia; and food blogger Hesa Khalifa.

Nomad Supper Club is part of the Abu Dhabi Culinary initiative and brings together acclaimed chefs and popular food personalities to create collaborative meals across the capital. Previous editions have featured Arab pitmaster Hattem Mattar.

Saturday, 6pm-8pm; from Dh600; The Abu Dhabi Edition, Al Bateen Marina; 058 516 8074

Sunday

An array of child-friendly workshops will be held at Ibn Battuta Mall for National Day.

From Friday to Sunday, there are activities such as rock painting, bookend marker making, designing a sock puppet as well as khoos weaving and pot painting. Traditional henna art stations and carom tables will also be stationed across the mall.

On Sunday, mascots of popular characters Modesh and Dana will make an appearance.

Friday to Sunday, 2pm-8pm; free; Ibn Battuta Mall; ibnbattutamall.com