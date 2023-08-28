Things to do in the UAE this week, from Emirati Women's Day deals to gaming festival

The UAE is celebrating Emirati Women's Day on Monday, meaning residents can expect a week of discounts and deals across restaurants, hotels and other lifestyle venues.

Additionally, there is a gaming festival in Abu Dhabi and a Kuwaiti stage play in Dubai.

Here, The National rounds up seven things to do in the Emirates from August 28 to September 3.

Monday

Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental in Abu Dhabi has an extensive Emirati Women's Day programme.

The hotel offers a 50 per cent discount on a day pass to the beach and pool. All women are eligible for the offer, which includes a morning stretch and aqua aerobic sessions.

There are also deals at dining venues Lebanese Terrace and Episodes, as well as the spa. At the Grand Dome, there is an exhibition of eight artworks created by female Emirati artists. All proceeds will be donated to communities in need in Afghanistan.

Until Thursday, 7am-6pm; prices vary; West Corniche Road; 02 690 9000

Tuesday

Yas Gaming Festival is now in its fourth year. Photo: Yas Gaming Festival

Gamers can head to Yas Mall in the capital to take part in the Yas Gaming Festival as it returns for the fourth year.

The mall's town square has been transformed for both casual and professional players. There are game showcases, racing simulators, retro games and virtual reality programmes to try. Visitors can also participate in tournaments, with titles such as Fifa 23 and Fortnite.

Daily until September 12, 10am-10pm; free; Yas Island; yasmall.ae

Wednesday

Form Hotel has a special offer celebrating Emirati Women's Day.

Guests can stay at the four-star Dubai property in Al Jaddaf for only Dh199 per night, inclusive of all taxes. The booking also includes breakfast.

Until September 3; Dh199 per night; Al Jaddaf, Dubai; 04 317 9000

Thursday

Take the little ones to City Centre Al Zahia, Sharjah, and join the Smiley World Activation – a bright and colourful activities area complete with games, puzzles, arts and crafts and more.

Visitors can enter by spending Dh200 at any of the stores. The event alludes to Sharjah's tourism tagline, “smile, you're in Sharjah”.

Until Sunday, 2pm-10pm; Dh200 mall spend; City Centre Al Zahia; citycentrealzahia.com

Friday

Indian actor, singer and director Farhan Akhtar is performing at the Coca-Cola Arena on Friday.

Fans can expect to hear Akhtar belt out chart-topping hits from his films such as Rock On!!, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Dil Dhadakne Do.

Friday, doors open at 8pm; from Dh249; City Walk, Al Wasl; coca-cola-arena.com

Saturday

Kuwaiti stage actors will perform the play Room 13 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The comedy follows the story of newlyweds who check into a hotel room recently occupied by a deceased relative. The cast includes Ahmed A Aounan, Abdel Nasser Darwish and Sultan Al Faraj.

Saturday, doors open at 8.30pm; from Dh200; Dubai World Trade Centre; alqiser.com

Sunday

Roasted Wagyu steak with olive oil potato cream, pickled vegetables and balsamic barbecue sauce at Torno Subito. Photo: Torno Subito

Head to any of the restaurants at W Dubai – The Palm, including the Michelin-starred Torno Subito, for a 20 per cent discount off the bill.

Other restaurants at the property include Japanese venue Akira Back, rooftop lounge Sobe and Liv, the property's all-day dining area.

Sunday, timings vary; West Crescent, The Palm Jumeirah; 04 245 5555