Things to do in the UAE this week: Edible beauty pops and an EDM festival

The summer break is almost over, which means there are many back-to-school promotions on offer, plus concerts and comedy shows.

Here, The National rounds up seven things to do around the Emirates, from August 21 to 27.

Monday

Bawabat Al Sharq in Abu Dhabi is hosting experiment-based science shows, which will pique children's interest in subjects such as chemistry and the solar system. There is also a dedicated area for workshops that include arts and crafts sessions related to the theme of the day.

Daily until Friday; 2pm-10pm; free to enter; Bawabat Al Sharq Street, Abu Dhabi; bawabatalsharqmall.ae

Tuesday

Lebanese seafood restaurant Ibn AlBahr is hosting Paella Tuesdays. Photo: Ibn AlBahr

Ibn AlBahr at Palm Jumeirah's Club Vista Mare is hosting Paella Tuesdays this month.

The Lebanese seafood restaurant is highlighting its bestselling dish, the paella, made with freshly caught seafood and infused with Levantine flavours.

Every Tuesday; noon-2am; Dh220 for two people, Dh380 for four people; The Palm Jumeirah; 04 553 9575

Wednesday

Treat yourself to an edible beauty pop, as vegan popsicle maker House of Pops partners with Deliveroo to launch a limited-edition range of the frozen snacks infused with ingredients deemed beneficial to the skin.

Three popsicles are available for a limited time, including Glow, which is a blend of pineapple, mango and vegan yoghurt; Boost, which features orange, carrot and ginger; and Revive, a fusion of avocado and vegan yoghurt.

Until Sunday; Dh20 a pop; deliveroo.ae

Thursday

Shop school supplies at discounted rates. Photo: Laura Rivera / Unsplash

Head to Redtag at City Centre Al Zahia on Thursday for a back-to-school promotion that includes up to 40 per cent discount on children's essentials. On offer are backpacks, trolleys and lunchboxes, as well as clothes with character impressions of Barbie, Batman and Cocomelon to name a few.

Discounts aside, the fashion and homeware store is hosting magic shows and face-painting sessions.

Thursday; 7pm-10pm; free to enter; City Centre Al Zahia, Sharjah; redtagfashion.com

Friday

Iranian pop duo Andy and Kouros will perform at the Dubai World Trade Centre on Friday.

The pair have been enthralling audiences for decades with their distinctive harmonies and heartfelt tunes. Fans can expect hits such as Niloufar and Khodaye Asemoonha, as well as some fresh tracks.

Friday; 8pm; from Dh200; Dubai World Trade Centre; dubai.platinumlist.net

Saturday

At the Coca-Cola Arena on Saturday, electronic dance music fans can attend Sundance DXB, returning this year with an exciting line-up.

Headlining the single-day festival-like affair are Dutch artists Don Diablo and Yellow Claw. It also features returning acts by Vinai and Dubvision, along with DJ Pink Panda from the UK and Egyptian trance music duo Aly and Fila.

Saturday; 6pm; from Dh199; City Walk, Dubai; coca-cola-arena.com

Sunday

Indian comedian Vipul Goyal is performing at the Theatre by QE2 on Sunday.

The electrical engineer graduate from IIT Bombay has enjoyed success as a stand-up comedian. He is the star of the popular Indian web series Humorously Yours, a semi-autobiographical account of his life combined with clips of his stand-up routines.

Sunday; 8pm; from Dh95; Port Rashid, Dubai; dubai.platinumlist.net