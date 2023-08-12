Viral video shows 'camel' riding down the world's longest zip line in Ras Al Khaimah

A video is going viral after showing what appears to be a camel on the world’s longest zip line in Ras Al Khaimah.

The first few seconds of the video, created by UAE travel agency Rayna Tours, show a wide-angle shot of an animal wearing a helmet. It is strapped in and ready to go down the 2.83km line, which is suspended 1.68km in the sky.

However, upon a closer look and a different angle, the image of the camel is, as suspected, computer generated.

“I thought its real [for] a moment,” one Instagram user wrote. “My heart skipped for a moment,” added another.

Since its upload on Thursday, the Instagram Reel has been viewed more than 861,000 times and has more than 35,000 likes.

However, not everyone was fooled. One user said the close-up of the camel was “meh” while another claimed there were good parts, but the “editor forgot about the camel wagging tail at the end upon landing".

Although someone did also ask: "Hi, how much is the package?" so it seems as though the video did its job.

Carved into the side of the UAE’s highest peak, the falcon-shaped Jais Flight zip line opened in 2018.

Other attractions include Jais Sledder, the region's longest toboggan ride, and the world’s first Bear Grylls Explorers Camp by the famous British adventurer, which opened in 2020.

Last year, Ras Al Khaimah was named one of Time magazine's World's Greatest Places. The annual list, which features 50 must-visit global destinations, picked the emirate for its adventure offerings and "stunning geodiversity".

"The UAE’s fourth largest emirate continues to attract thrill seekers with its superlative outdoor adventure offerings," the magazine said.