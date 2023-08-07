Things to do in the UAE this week, from a Taylor Swift tribute show to Arabic comedy

The UAE hits peak summer this week. Luckily, there are plenty of things to do indoors, from watching a comedy show performed in Arabic to learning the techniques of animation.

Here, The National rounds up seven things to do in the Emirates, from August 7 to 13.

Monday

Couples can start the week with a spa day and a chance to learn how to give each other an Asian massage.

A class at Mandara Spa in The H Dubai includes guided lessons by trained therapists, as well as certificates and a workshop manual to take home. Participants will learn by doing, as they will experience the massage while also observing the techniques they can utilise themselves. A meal is included in the package.

Until August 31; 10am; Dh899 per couple; The H Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road; mandaraspa.com

Tuesday

Jaleo by Jose Andres is serving a limited-edition 30th-anniversary menu. Photo: Jaleo by Jose Andres

Jaleo by Jose Andres at Atlantis The Royal, Palm Jumeirah, is serving a limited-edition tasting menu to celebrate the original Spanish restaurant's 30th anniversary.

The meal will start with an assortment of tapas such as queso Manchego and chilled Spanish gazpacho soup made with tomato, cucumber and peppers. Other starters include Spanish omelette, chicken fritters and crispy Japanese aubergine drizzled with organic honey and lemon zest.

For mains, diners can choose from three dishes: beef cheeks with mashed potatoes and sauteed mushrooms; sea bass with stewed vegetables; or creamy meloso-style rice with seasonal vegetables and mushrooms.

Desserts include Spanish custard with Catalan cream and Galleta Maria chocolate pie with salted hazelnuts and cacao Chantilly.

Until August 31; daily, 6pm-11pm; Dh250 per person; Palm Jumeirah; 04 426 2800

Wednesday

Children aged 10 to 14 can take animation classes at the Cultural Foundation in Abu Dhabi.

The Animal Animation Club will teach the basics of bringing cartoon characters to life as well as taking participants on an educational journey.

Until September 1; 5pm; Dh300 for a package of eight sessions; Al Hosn, Abu Dhabi; culturalfoundation.ae

Thursday

Catch the comedy show Bil 3arabi, performed in Arabic. Photo: Hudson Tavern

Head to Hudson Tavern at the Hyde Hotel in Business Bay, Dubai, to catch a comedy show in Arabic.

Bil 3arabi has been performed twice a week since 2020 across various venues and platforms including at the Dubai Comedy Festival in May at The Theatre, Mall of the Emirates. The aim is to showcase comics who perform in Arabic.

On Thursday, the line-up includes comics Mohammad Badr, Ali Asmar, Eddie and Eslam.

Thursday; 7.30pm; Dh100; Hyde Hotel, Business Bay, Dubai; 050 923 6244

Friday

The Korean Cultural Centre in Abu Dhabi is hosting a solo exhibition, The Sense of Living, featuring the works of up-and-coming Korean abstract artist Cheon Kim, who draws inspiration from bodily sensations.

A total of 14 pieces are displayed in the show, which runs until August 18.

Until August 18; 10am-7pm; free; Yas Island, Abu Dhabi; uae.korean-culture.org

Saturday

Taylor Swift fans can head to Roll DXB for a tribute show.

The venue will be decked out in lavender, alluding to Swift's most recent album, Midnights. There will be live performances as well as listening parties featuring the singer-songwriter's top hits.

Saturday; 5pm; from Dh350; Port Rashid, Dubai; dubai.platinumlist.net

Sunday

Catch a modern take on the timeless classic Sohni Mahiwal at The Junction.

The tragic romance follows star-crossed lovers Sohni and Mahiwal, and their struggles to maintain their relationship. Director Alishan Bin Sohail has modernised the content in various ways, including by incorporating the current monsoon floods in South Asia.

The play is in Hindi and Urdu, but will have English subtitles.

Saturday and Sunday; 7pm; Dh100; Alserkal, Al Quoz; visitdubai.com