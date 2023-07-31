Things to do in the UAE this week, from spa breaks to MMA battles

If it's too hot to city-hop, make this week all about self-pampering, by trying out new summer food and spa menus. If you're in the mood for a high-energy outing, though, there are still plenty of activities to sign up for.

Here, The National rounds up seven things to do in the Emirates, from July 31 to August 6.

Monday

Start the week on a high-octane note at Al Maryah Island's Active Sports and Recreation area.

Guests can book indoor courts, while the outdoor facilities are discounted by 50 per cent over the summer. There are courts for tennis, volleyball, football, basketball and netball to name a few. Players can also take advantage of the free water-refilling stations spread across the area.

Until September; 7am-10pm; from Dh26.50 per hour; Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi; activemaryah.qportal.io/sports

Tuesday

Sheraton Grand Hotel's restaurant 53 Dubai is serving a three-course set menu, including three drinks, for Dh350. Photo: 53 Dubai

Head to 53 Dubai at the Sheraton Grand Hotel for the launch of its new dinner-show offering.

The first 50 guests each night can opt for a three-course set menu, including three drinks, for Dh350 – a steal compared with some of the a la carte options that can cost up to Dh450 a pop.

Tuesday to Sunday; from 9pm; Dh350 per person; Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai; 53dubai.com

Wednesday

Wishing the UAE national team the best of luck and many gold wins at the 2023 IMMAF Youth World Championships 💯🙌#uaemmaf #immaf #champions #world #championship #abudhabi pic.twitter.com/XmknqTMrYe — UAE Mixed Martial Arts Federation (@UAEMMAF) July 26, 2023

Young amateur Mixed Martial Arts fighters are going head-to-head at the Mubadala Arena in Abu Dhabi for the IMMAF Youth World Championships 2023.

Held over four days from Wednesday, the competition will see fighters aged 12 to 17 battle it out for world titles in the full-contact sport. The organisers are expecting participants from about 45 countries.

The arena is open to spectators, who will also have access to an activity area, as well as food and beverage vendors.

Until Saturday; free to enter; 9am-6pm; Zayed Sports City; immaf.org

Thursday

The summer package at Coya Spa and Salon in Dubai includes a 45-minute massage. Photo: Coya Spa and Salon

Here's one for the ladies, who can head to Coya Spa and Salon in Mirdif, Dubai, for a summer package that includes several treatments.

The Ladies Day Out package offers a Moroccan bath, 45-minute massage, express facial, hair treatment, manicure and pedicure. Guests can choose to do all activities in one day, or spread them across four weeks.

Until September; 10am-10pm; Dh950; Park Centre Mirdif, Dubai; 04 601 5555

Friday

To celebrate World Oyster Day, Italian restaurant Alici has partnered with Dibba Bay to create a platter of oysters available for lunch or dinner.

The Signature Slurp experience includes three flavours of oysters, with premium ingredients such as blood orange granita, dill oil, caviar, celery mignonette and bluefin tuna tartare.

Until Sunday; noon-11pm; Dh49 per platter of three; Bluewaters Island, Dubai; alici.com

Saturday

Ras Al Khaimah restaurant 1484 by Puro has a special summer menu. Photo: 1484 by Puro

Take a road trip to the highest restaurant in the UAE, 1484 by Puro, in Ras Al Khaimah, on Saturday, to try its limited-time set menu.

The summer meal comprises three courses, with dishes such as beetroot kale salad and sea bass. Diners will also get a 20 per cent discount on Jais Flight and Jais Sky experiences, as well as a 10 per cent discount on the Jais Sledder.

Until August 31; Tuesday to Sunday, noon-7.30pm; Dh100 per person; Jebel Jais Welcome Centre, Ras Al Khaimah; puro.ae/1484-by-puro

Sunday

Take the little ones to Legoland Dubai, which has unveiled a jam-packed summer programme.

Guests can enjoy Lego-building activities, treasure hunts and a screening of Z-Blob Rescue Rush at the theme park's 4D studio.

There are also several promotions at the park's restaurants, including a kids-eat-free offer at Caesar’s Pizza & Pasta Buffet Restaurant. Youngsters can also enjoy free dinner at Bricks Restaurant before 8pm, an offer open to both guests and non-guests at Legoland Hotel.

Until August 27; 10am-6pm on weekdays, 10am-7pm on weekends; various prices; Dubai Parks and Resorts; legoland.com/dubai