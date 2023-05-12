Snow Abu Dhabi at Reem Mall reveals opening date

Snow Abu Dhabi at Reem Mall will open on June 8.

The attraction on Reem Island is a sub-zero snow and ice park which, like Ski Dubai in Mall of the Emirates, is operated by Majid Al Futtaim.

The indoor park features 12 rides and 17 attractions spread across nearly 1,000 square metres. It maintains a temperature of minus 2ºC.

The attractions include two huge slides called Ice and Floes Toboggan Race and Grauppel’s Summit Escape.

Snow Abu Dhabi's creatively named rides include The Entry Plaza, the Flight of the Snowy Owl, the Magic Carpet, the Polar Express Train and the Crystal Carousel.

There will also be restaurants inside the park, including The Lodge Restaurant, Ice Cafe and Grotto Amphitheatre.

What is open at Reem Mall?

The shopping destination had its soft opening on February 16, with dozens of shops already open for business. Vox Cinemas is also open and screening films.

The mall will eventually house about 400 shops, including Timberland, The North Face, Max, Vans and Carrefour hypermarket.

Some of the fast-food restaurants and cafes that are currently welcoming diners include McDonald's, Papa Johns, Subway, plus Tim Hortons and Caribou Coffee kiosks.

There is also a car park with 6,800 spaces.