Eid at Global Village: Fireworks, a market and decorations to wow visitors

Global Village aims to end the season on a high note, before it closes for the summer on April 30.

Its final days coincide with the country's Eid Al Fitr celebrations. The open-air attraction will be lit up to celebrate the festival, with Instagram-perfect decorations.

With large crowds expected to visit the site, Global Village has adjusted its opening hours for Saturday and Sunday, opening from 4pm until 2pm.

Daily fireworks

From Friday, there will be fireworks displays held every day at 9pm to mark Eid and the final week of the season.

Eid traditions around the world

Visitors can get an insight into global Eid traditions, as different pavilions demonstrate the ways they celebrate with cultural shows and performances.

Eid market

Located on the park's Celebration Walk, there will be an Eid market, selling food and drink, including Arabic pistachio ice cream, artworks by local artists and traditional souvenirs.

READ MORE Eid Al Fitr fireworks: Where to watch them in Dubai and Abu Dhabi

Special raffle draw

The park, which doubles as a shopping destination, has launched its Wonder-full Raffle Draw, with MG GT and MG ZS cars among the prizes.

Guests can use entry tickets to enter the draw until April 27. The winners will be announced on April 29.