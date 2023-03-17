Umbrella Beach: A guide to Fujairah's Instagram-worthy destination

A jogging trail, a padel academy, beach volleyball courts and numerous restaurants are scattered across Umbrella Beach, a recreational complex in Fujairah that opened in December 2021.

Located about an hour and 30 minutes from Downtown Dubai, Umbrella Beach overlooks the Gulf of Oman. The aesthetic of the destination is mostly inspired by European cities and features intricate columns and brick buildings.

Scroll through the gallery below for images from Umbrella Beach

Expand Autoplay Massive umbrellas dot the beach destination. All photos: Chris Whiteoak / The National

The waterfront development also has massive umbrellas at certain spots, adding to its Instagram-worthy appeal, and it offers numerous activities from dining to fitness.

Here's what not to miss at Umbrella Beach.

Restaurants and cafes

Similar to other waterfront developments in the UAE such as Yas Bay in Abu Dhabi or The Pointe in Dubai, the Fujairah destination is home to dozens of restaurants and cafes.

One of its most famous outlets is Mara, a home-grown restaurant that has eight branches across Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Fujairah.

Mara at Umbrella Beach. Photo: Umbrella Beach

It serves an international menu, offering dishes such as shakshuka and Mexican baked eggs for breakfast. Lunch options include grilled salmon in citrus sichuan spice, Wagyu rib-eye with yakinuku sauce and grilled chicken with pasta. The outlet also serves butter chicken, Lebanese rice with a choice of meat and a selection of burgers.

Other outlets at the destination include Oak Berry, which specialises in Acai bowls, as well as Indian restaurant Mastani, which opened late last year.

Another popular spot is the floral-themed La Rozy cafe. It is filled with different kinds of flowers and offers a balcony seating that provides great views of the beach. Famed Japanese ice cream shop Yuki Nohana can also be found at Umbrella Beach.

Le Patchouli, a home-grown cafe with nine branches in Abu Dhabi, two in Dubai, and one each in Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah, can also be found at the waterfront destination. Other local brands include Chicken Man, as well as Steki, which serves Greek food.

Fitness and family fun

The Fujairah destination offers a host of water sport activities, as well as a handful of beach volleyball courts. There is also a jogging track spanning the shore.

Red jogging track at Umbrella Beach. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Umbrella Beach is also home to a padel academy, where training and tournaments are often held. Courts are available for bookings for Dh125 an hour during weekdays and Dh150 an hour on weekends.

Last year, Umbrella Beach hosted its first padel tournament during Ramadan, with plans to turn it into an annual event. The racket sport has gained popularity in recent years, with many padel facilities popping up across the UAE.

The destination also offers activities for guests with little children, including a playground.

Scroll through the gallery below for images from the newly opened Reem Mall in Abu Dhabi