Dubai restaurants to mark India's Republic Day with tricoloured dishes and free dessert

Home to one of the biggest Indian diasporas in the world, the UAE is set to see celebrations of India's Republic Day on Thursday. Indian restaurants in Dubai are coming up with culinary offers to mark the occasion, which commemorates the enactment of the country's constitution on January 26, 1950, and its birth as a republic.

From freebies and discounts, to special menus and dishes, here are six restaurants to check out.

The Saffron Boutique

The pan-Indian restaurant at Oaks Ibn Battuta Gate Dubai will offer a one-off saffron daulat ki chaat, a dessert in the colours of the Indian flag. The pudding-like snack packs the flavour of caramel kalakand, plus coconut and lychee.

January 26; Dh26; Oaks Ibn Battuta Gate Dubai; 04 444 5578

Purani Dilli

The two locations of this Indian restaurant — at Four Points by Sheraton on Sheikh Zayed Road and in Bur Dubai — are celebrating India's 74th Republic Day with a four-course set menu priced at Dh74.

The dishes, which pay ode to the Indian flag and the country's rich culinary offerings, include tricolour paneer shehzadi tikka for starters; cream-heavy mains including malai kofta and chicken tikka makhni; and thematic desserts such as tricolour jalebi with rabri.

January 26; 7pm-11:30pm; Dh74; Four Points by Sheraton, Sheikh Zayed Road and Bur Dubai; 050 211 6816

Bombay Bungalow

Complimentary dessert at Bombay Bungalow

Diners at this restaurant in Jumeirah Beach Residence can expect a complimentary dessert per table. The item is a stuffed gulab jamun in a tricolor cheesecake topped with almonds, pistachio and rose petals.

January 26; free on dine-in; The Beach Mall, Jumeirah Beach Residence; 04 427 0758

Rang Mahal

Rang Mahal is one of Dubai's best-known Indian restaurants. Photo: Rang Mahal

The restaurant at JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai is commemorating Republic Day with a six-course menu that will be served over two days, and that's available in vegetarian and non-vegetarian options. The meal features Ram laddu served with radish leaf chutney, slow braised lamb with tapioca and idiyappam. For dessert, enjoy carrot pudding paired with vanilla ice cream.

January 26 and 27; 6pm-midnight; Dh225 per person; Business Bay; 04 414 3000

Bombay Borough

This Indian bar and restaurant at Dubai International Financial Centre will introduce a month-long menu, to celebrate both India's Republic Day and its third anniversary in the UAE.

Called Culinary Episodes, the a la carte menu covers different regions in India. On offer are a Mangalorean-style crisp rice roti with tangy kori gassi butter; Gucchi mushrooms stuffed and grilled in Indian spices and slow-cooked in an earthen pot; miso tandoori spatchcock corn-fed chicken; and a winter vegetable yakhni pulao.

January 26 to February 26; a la carte menu; noon-midnight; Gate Village building 3; 054 995 8296

Scroll through the gallery below for images of Miami Vibes in Abu Dhabi