Inside Expo City Dubai's magical winter wonderland

From two giant nutcrackers greeting you at the entrance, to Expo 2020 Dubai's famous robots sporting plush reindeer antlers, Expo City Dubai has been transformed into a joyous winter wonderland.

Winter City, which opened on November 23, covers two avenues at the site's Mobility District and offers plenty of festive fun. Upon arrival, visitors will find staff dressed as Santa Claus's elves, ready to greet them with colourful pinwheels and huge smiles.

'Elves' May and Lyka at Expo City's magical Winter City. Chris Whiteoak / The National

More than 30 stalls and kiosks line the avenues, offering an array of activities and festive products from carnival-style games to arts and crafts stations, including a tie-dye workshop spot.

Other vendors sell Christmas ornaments, as well as generic artisanal home decor. Guests can also grab quick bites and drinks from several spots across the Christmas-themed area.

Entry to Winter City, as well as Santa's house, is free. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Families will also be able to stop off and say hello to Santa Claus, whose humble abode has been reimagined at the site, with a cozy fireplace and toy workshop.

Santa Claus with Nevaeh and Milly, in front of his fictional house, at Expo City Dubai's Winter City

Expo City Dubai has also brought back Letters to Santa, first launched during Expo 2020. Visitors can get creative with their handwritten notes, and drop them at a giant mailbox to be delivered straight to Santa himself.

Santa's house at Expo City's magical Winter City. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Other features of Winter City are ticketed, such as a children's wall climbing experience, zip line and ice skating rink.

Expo City Dubai's central Al Wasl Plaza will also be transformed into a festive spectacle, with a special projection show featuring Christmas lights and music.

The dome, with its magnificent sound and light technology, conjures the perfect merry mood, and guests can catch the show for free, every day at 6pm from December 3. Aside from the projection, free-to-watch toy soldier acrobatics shows will also be staged at the dome at various times throughout the day.

Other Christmas activities at Expo City Dubai

On December 9, Expo City Dubai is unveiling its 16-metre-tall Christmas tree in a dazzling lighting ceremony at Al Wasl Plaza.

From December 12 to 23, a winter camp for kids, aged six to 12, will take place. The camp will feature informative workshops, immersive tours, as well as hands-on activities across the city's three different pavilions. The week-long camp starts at 9am and ends at 2.30pm. One week costs Dh625, while a two-week package is priced at Dh1,165. Tickets and more information are available at wintercamp.platinumlist.net.

From December 20 to 25, Al Wasl Plaza is hosting Carols by Candlelight, a light and sound show featuring Christmas carols in English, Arabic and Tagalog, featuring live musicians, dancers and a festive choir.

From December 26 to 29, guests can watch the Mrs Claus Christmas Show, also at Al Wasl Plaza, with two complimentary performances daily at 7.30pm and 9pm.