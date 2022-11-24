Three-day Super Sale to kick off in Abu Dhabi and Dubai

A three-day sale kicks off on Friday offering deals of up to 90 per cent off on some of the most beloved brands.

Dozens of malls in Dubai are set for the biannual 3 Day Super Sale (3DSS), and in Abu Dhabi, The Galleria Al Maryah Island is also staging its own three-day shopping spectacular.

A total of 21 malls across Dubai are participating in the super sale, including Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Deira, City Centre Mirdif, The Dubai Mall, Dubai Marina Mall, Dubai Hills Mall, Mercato, Town Centre Jumeirah, Ibn Battuta, Circle Mall, The Pointe, Nakheel Mall, Gate Avenue at DIFC, Festival Plaza, Dubai Festival City Mall and The Outlet Village.

Shoppers can expect up to 90 per cent off across hundreds of brands from a wide variety of categories — from fashion and homeware to electronics.

Sneakerheads can head to Level Shoes to enjoy up to 40 per cent discounts on selected items. Skechers, Nike and Reebok are among the many participating shoe brands.

Galeries Lafayette in The Dubai Mall has discounts on a variety of its shopping segments, from fashion to home. Photo: Galleries Lafayette

Need new furniture for your house? Pottery Barn is offering up to 75 per cent off on some items, while Crate & Barrel is doing a part sale of up to 50 per cent. You can also head to Galeries Lafayette and Jashanmal, among other home brands, to snap up deals.

A few luxury and designer brands are putting some of their exclusive items for sale — including Givenchy, Coach and Michael Kors.

Shoppers heading to Dubai Festival City mall stand to win a gift card worth Dh30,000 by spending a minimum of Dh300. However, this amount can be split across the weekend and at any shop. Just present the receipts to a customer service desk on the last day in order to enter the draw.

Over in Abu Dhabi, The Galleria Al Maryah Island will see up to 80 per cent off from major brands — from home and beauty to food and even car rental services.

Those looking to dine out this weekend can try Din Tai Fung, which offers its famed xiao long bao for a discounted price, while Sakura Cafe has buy-one, get-one deals for some of its signature drinks.

For those looking to freshen up their wardrobe, a host of fashion brands are participating in the three-day sale. Zara has 40 per cent off on select items, while Victoria’s Secret offers buy-one, get-one deals. Pull&Bear is slashing prices in half on some products, while Mango provides up to 30 per cent discounts.

The three-day super sale in Dubai and Abu Dhabi will run from November 25 to 27. More information on visitdubai.com and thegalleria.ae

