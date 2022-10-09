Hong Kong Boat Festival takes place at the Waterfront Market in Deira

Participants and fans of dragon boat racing made their way to the Waterfront Market in Deira as it hosted the first Hong Kong Dragon Boat Festival at the weekend.

More than 60 teams took part in 200-metres-races during the two-day event where crowds were able to cheer on teams throughout the day from the market’s promenade. The teams were divided into five race categories: open, mixed, women, corporate and community.

The event is hosted by Siren Dragon Boat, which also have a number of other activities throughout the year.

Dragon boat racing originated 2,500 years ago in China. Dragons, alongside the sun, are traditionally revered in Chinese culture and dragon boat races are meant to pay homage to these ancient beliefs.

The event was sponsored by the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in Dubai.

The bustling market, one of Dubai’s most popular souqs, is home to hundreds of vendors. It opened in 2017, having taken over from Deira’s famed Fish Market. The new sprawling site is a covered market with air-conditioning.

As well as being one of the largest fish markets in the Gulf, with about 400 vendors selling their fresh catches every single day, the market is home to a fruit and vegetables market, a meat market, and a spice and dry food market.

