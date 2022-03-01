Al Qana Marina brings new yachting experience to Abu Dhabi

New lifestyle destination Al Qana Marina is all set to make a splash in Abu Dhabi.

On Tuesday, waterfront dining destination Al Qana announced the opening of Al Qana Marina, a Riviera-style destination, where visitors will be able to find restaurants, cafes, lounges, marine services and a yacht marina with enough capacity to accommodate 106 boat berths.

The marina, which is located in the Rabdan area next to Khor Al Maqta'a, offers a number of benefits for yacht owners.

As a member of the Marina Industries Association, it will be able to accommodate vessels up to 24 metres in length, and provides a range of vessel service options for yacht owners, such as cleaning, preparation, assisted berthing and concierge service.

Al Qana Marina will soon offer water sports such as kayaking and paddleboarding. Photo: Al Qana Marina

There’s a lot to look forward to here, even for those who don't own boats. Al Qana Marina offers a range of activities, including a Grand Canal Cruise, a heritage tour in Abu Dhabi’s historic abras that takes visitors on a journey through Al Qana's waterways.

In the near future, Al Qana Marina will also offer water sports, such as kayaking and paddleboarding.

With no high rise buildings in the vicinity, Al Qana Marina offers some of the best water views, as well as panoramas of Abu Dhabi landmarks such as Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque and the Memorial Park.

“Al Qana Marina provides visitors with an opportunity to immerse themselves in the country's rich history and heritage while also enjoying Al Qana's modernity, luxurious amenities, and diverse culinary offerings,” said Fouad Mashal, chief executive of Al Barakah International Investment, developer of Al Qana.

Read more The Bridge Lifestyle Hub in Al Qana: an exclusive look inside the Abu Dhabi wellness space

“[Its] opening in the heart of Abu Dhabi will further establish Abu Dhabi's reputation as a modern maritime hub for yacht owners and water enthusiasts, while also promoting tourism in the city and advancing Abu Dhabi's Vision 2030.”

Al Qana Marina also offers its annual members benefits such as exclusive offers on annual memberships to The National Aquarium and The Bridge Lifestyle Hub, as well as additional discounts on spa treatments and culinary experiences at some of Al Qana's most popular restaurants.

Boat owners can also visit Al Qana Marina with a day pass or annual membership.