New eco campsites and picnic areas open at Abu Dhabi's Al Wathba lake

A new campsite has opened at Abu Dhabi’s popular Al Wathba Lake.

Announced on Friday by the Department of Municipalities and Transport, the new campsite offers 13 free camping spots for people to set up their own tents and RVs.

The new site, which is about 45 minutes outside the capital, has the capacity to accommodate up to 120 people, and offers both lake and desert views.

The new campsite at Al Wathba Lake features designated spots for barbecues. Photo: Abu Dhabi Department of Municipalities and Transport

The area also has 24 picnic spots, designed for families who want to barbecue, alongside a 1.4-kilometre running track and a 1.2km cycle track, where visitors can rent bikes. There are also two volleyball courts, seven playgrounds, observation decks and a pontoon walk. Visitors will also be able to enjoy several food trucks stationed at the site.

There’s also parking on-site, as well as first aid unit management facilities, restrooms and waste management.

The site has been designed with full protection of the natural environment in mind, the department said, and offers controlled access to protect and maintain the edges of the lake and desert landscape.

Dr Salem Khalfan Al Kaabi, acting director-general of operational affairs in Department of Municipalities and Transport said: "Our sites will appeal to a wide range of campers, families and nature lovers, whether you are an adventure enthusiast who will enjoy our new attraction areas or a cyclist who wants to reconnect with this amazing landscape while ensuring that the natural surroundings are preserved, and Abu Dhabi's amazing biodiversity protected."