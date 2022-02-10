Sharjah Light Festival begins with a spectacular show

Some of Sharjah's most prominent buildings will once again be lit up thanks to the return of the Sharjah Light Festival. The annual spectacle, now in its 11th year, follows the theme Echoes of the Future. The event runs until February 20 and features a series of activities and light shows taking place around the emirate from 6pm each evening.

The opening night took place on Wednesday and featured a dazzling light show at University City Hall. The show told the story of Sharjah’s past, including its milestones, and underlined the importance of how the sea and the library played a role in everyday life.

The display then shifted to focus on Sharjah’s present, highlighting its accomplishments in different sectors including education, art, astronomy, architecture and the environment.

"We are immensely proud of the accomplishments the tourism sector is making each year, guided by the forward-thinking vision and boundless support of our wise leadership, represented by His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah,” said Sharjah Tourism and Commerce Development Authority chairman Khalid Jasim Al Midfa.

“Over the course of the past 50 years, this vision has served as the foundation for Sharjah’s development and progress. And today, we pledge to continue along this path, hand in hand with our partners across the emirate, to firmly position Sharjah on the global tourism map and guarantee its rightful place at the fore across all fields."

Over the course of 12 days, the festival will offer visitors 10 shows lighting up landmarks around the emirate.

Participating sites include Al Majaz Waterfront, University City Hall, Sharjah Mosque, Al Noor Mosque, The Holy Quran Academy, Al Hamriya Area Municipality building, government buildings in Kalba and Directorate of Human Resources in Kalba, Rashid bin Ahmed Al Qassimi Mosque in Dibba Al Hisn and Al Rafisah Dam in Khor Fakkan.

Each of these landmarks will have light shows all days of the festival from 6pm to 11pm on weekdays and 6pm to midnight on weekends. The shows are done in collaboration with local and international artists.

The festival also has a busy agenda of events and activities, including the Food Truck Zone, which has returned this year with more than 30 participants including DRVN Coffee, Arabica % and HERE-O Donuts. Dubai burger favourite High Joint will also be making its debut in the emirate with a pop-up at Sharjah University City, which will run until the end of the light show.

Sharjah Light Festival runs until February 20, Monday to Friday, 6pm to 11pm, Saturday and Sunday, 6pm to midnight, sharjahlightfestival.ae