Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2021: up to four children can go free with the Family Fun Pass

The Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2021 is shaping up to be the family event of the year, with the Family Fun Pass returning, allowing up to four children under 12 to enjoy the racing action for free.

Returning to full capacity after the past two years of reduced access, the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is opening up once more for a weekend of racing excitement featuring the world’s best drivers, not to mention the Yasalam After-Race Concerts from Khalid, Stormzy, Lewis Capaldi and Foo Fighters, who will be rounding off the weekend celebrations.

What is the Family Fun Pass and what do you get?

Families can gather at the top of the Abu Dhabi Hill for incredible views. Photo: Seven Media.

The Family Fun Pass allows free entry for up to four children under 12 accompanied by two adults with a Friday or three-day ticket to Yas Marina Circuit, as well as access to the Yas Island theme parks on Friday, December 10.

On that day, families can gather at the top of Abu Dhabi Hill for incredible views, as drivers including Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and Carlos Sainz hit the circuit to practice and perfect their lap times ahead of the main race on Sunday, December 12.

Families with the pass can also take advantage of free access for children to Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi and Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi.

Adult Family Fun Pass ticket holders will be able to attend Friday’s Yasalam After-Race Concert, featuring the multi-Brit-Award-winning rapper Stormzy.

Thursday's Track Walk and ticket upgrade options

The pass also includes Thursday's family favourite Track Walk. Photo: ADMM

For those wishing to head over the day before, Family Fun Pass ticket holders will have access to Thursday’s Track Walk which takes place along the entire circuit, providing plenty of Instagrammable moments.

There’s also the opportunity to upgrade to a Super Parks Pass, offering unlimited five-day access to the three theme parks from Thursday to Monday, December 9 to 13.

“We’re delighted that the updated government regulations mean we can once again offer the Family Fun Pass and welcome families to the Friday of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix week to experience the exhilarating track action,” said Saif Al Noaimi, acting chief executive of Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management. “They’re guaranteed family-friendly thrills throughout the day between the drivers taking to the circuit and this year’s Oasis area serving up incredible all-day entertainment, delicious F&B and F1 merchandise.”

On-track drama, off-track safety

Covid-19 precautions remain in place with temperature checking, venue sanitisation and social distancing. Masks are to be worn at all times and spectators will need to show a Green Pass through Al Hosn app and a negative PCR test within 96-hours to enter the venue.

With the potential championship decider between Mercedes’ Hamilton and Red Bull’s Verstappen at this season’s final race, enthusiasts are sure to see history in the making at this year’s milestone event.

The track has also been reconfigured with modifications made for more dramatic racing and increased opportunities for overtaking.

More information is available at yasmarinacircuit.com