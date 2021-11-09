What is Singles' Day or 11.11? UAE's online retailers offer massive discounts this week

Forget Black Friday, this week retailers across the UAE and the world are marking Singles' Day, also known as Double 11 or 11.11.

It's a massive Chinese shopping holiday that's captured the global imagination, and is held annually on November 11 to celebrate single people.

It comes with sales and discounts galore across fashion, homeware, electronics, cosmetics – you name it.

It started as an "anti-Valentine's Day" in China back in the 1990s and got a global boost when e-commerce major Alibaba jumped on board back in 2009. Now it's something of a worldwide extravaganza.

This year, these retailers are marking the occasion in the UAE with major deals:

Amazon.ae

Save up to 10 per cent on the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro on Amazon.ae for Singles' Day

The online retail giant is marking 11.11 on not one but three days, from Wednesday to Friday, November 10 to 12, with thousands of deals for customers to enjoy.

Prime members get 24-hour early access to the sale, with deals available from midnight on Tuesday, November 9.

Savings of up to 70 per cent can be had across 30 categories in beauty, fashion, home, toys, electronics and more.

Noon

Noon has a few offers coming up in November, starting with the Singles’ Day sale of up to 80 per cent off across every category from Wednesday to Friday. Shoppers can also find buy one, get one free deals on categories from fashion to watches and beauty.

The e-commerce site will also hold its Yellow Friday Sale from Monday to Sunday, November 22 to Sunday, November 28, with discounts on technology, daily flash sales, plus deals from Dh1 every six hours.

Sivvi

Find discounts on a range of styles at Sivvi.com

Fashion e-commerce platform sivvi.com has deals on all month, starting with free giveaways on Tuesday at 10 metro stations across Dubai from 9pm to 11pm.

From Thursday to Saturday, shoppers can browse through offers on the latest collections from their pool of 2,000 regional and international brands, while from Sunday, November 21, to Monday, November 29, there’s the Friday Super Sale, with brands from Mango to Maybelline and Kiko Milano among those participating.

If shoppers download and shop on the Sivvi app in November, they can potentially win prizes including Apple devices, as well as other surprises during the month.

Asos

Buy three face and body items from British e-retailer Asos and get 25 per cent off this Singles’ Day by using the code SELFWIN. Shoppers can also find discounts across the site, including 50 per cent off on day-to-night styles.

Asos offers free worldwide delivery.

The Giving Movement

The Giving Movement in Dubai created its own sustainable and recycled fabrics, and donates $4 from every item to charity. Photo: The Giving Movement

This home-grown UAE brand was founded on the principles of sustainability and charity, and recently reached $1 million in donations to Dubai Cares and Harmony House in India, as $4 is given away with every item bought.

Now, they’re celebrating Singles’ Day by offering select items for Dh111, such as their popular high rise leggings.

Namshi

Singles’ Days is running on e-commerce site Namshi from Tuesday to Saturday, with buy one, get one free offers on selected products when shoppers use the code B1G1.

Add two or more items to your cart, check out and use the code, then get the lowest priced item for free. It’s available across a range of categories, including fashion, cosmetics and watches.

The H Dubai

Get discounts on a room, including the Sky Suite, at The H Dubai

It’s not only retailers who are getting in on the action this year – five-star hotel The H Dubai is also offering a buy one, get one free offer on room bookings, spa treatments and dining for Singles’ Day.

The sale will run for 24 hours from noon on Thursday to noon on Friday on the hotel website. Visitors can book a room at 50 per cent off on best available room rates, for stays between this Thursday and November 11, 2022. A minimum two-night stay is required and black-out dates apply.

Details across all online retailers are subject to change.

