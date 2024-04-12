Mercedes V-Class and EQV road test: Pair prove plentiful in all areas

Some days, comfort is all you’re after when going from point A to point B on the roads.

You’d think your average behemoth SUV would provide that, but purveyors of certain other options are competing to provide ways to move about in an even more relaxed fashion.

Mercedes is a case in point. The manufacturer’s latest V-Class people mover and its electric counterpart, the EQV, take comfort – and, indeed, spaciousness – seriously. Gone are the days of shoehorning yourself inside and battling for leg room with your fellow travellers. This pair comes with liberal, relaxed seating for up to eight people, with the option to customise much of the internal space at will.

The German motoring brand showcased the newest versions of the V-Class and the EQV in Cannes on the French Riviera, and, at first, this might seem an odd place to invite testers to experience all the plus points these products have to offer. However, as soon as you arrive at a seaside location of this sort, you realise the manufacturer has made an entirely sensible decision – the V-Class and the EQV are all about fun and that part of the Mediterranean has jollity written all over it.

The thing is, these vehicles are not just for transporting people, they’re built to carry all the kit essential to wherever you’re headed, too.

Mercedes' 2024 V-Class and EQV at the yacht club. All photos: Mercedes

It has become clear that the flexible seat configuration in Mercedes’s biggest people carriers makes both an ideal choice for carting around friends and family, in addition to any accoutrements they’re going to need. And, crucially, all in a rather more comfortable way than you might expect in, say, your average sedan.

Frankly, even the biggest SUV cannot compare to the space on offer in the V-Class or EQV.

Camper vans have, of course, been available for decades, but, during their heyday in the 1960s and '70s, they appealed to a very niche, outdoor activities-driven market (and anyone going to a rock festival, of course).

In the 1990s, however, manufacturers realised that people movers weren’t just for, say, the surfing fraternity – families were pretty interested in them too. As such, new arrivals in that period geared towards a more domestic market.

However, anyone who remembers them would probably agree the word “stylish” was not high up on the list of words drivers would have used to describe them.

The V-Class and the EQV have avoided this pitfall, though. On looks alone, they’re distinctly chic affairs from any angle and, when you get behind the wheel, neither feels at all like a miniature bus.

SPECS Engine: 2-litre 4-cylinder petrol (V Class); electric motor with 60kW or 90kW powerpack (EQV)

Power: 233hp (V Class, best option); 204hp (EQV, best option)

Torque: 350Nm (V Class, best option); TBA (EQV)

On sale: Mid-2024

Price: TBA

The driving experience is, in fact, a distinctly serene affair. The vehicles are big, so they obviously have power, but it’s not difficult to get some speed out of them. The acceleration is sufficiently frisky that you never get the sensation you’re being a burden to other vehicles, whether on the motorway or in the city.

Glorified vans are no longer the go-to. Both the V-Class and the EQV are cheery and practical options, and not something you'd feel the need to hide from your cooler acquaintances.

A lot of potential fun ahead, indeed, for those who buy one.

A confirmed Middle East regional price is still a matter of conjecture, but a ballpark figure north of Dh200,000 is probably a fair guess.