Supercar lovers' dream as spectacular collection up for auction in Paris

Supercar fans will be offered the chance to bid on a spectacular collection of vintage racers and state-of the-art sports models when they go up for sale in Paris this month.

The auction by RM Sotheby's, featuring 78 lots, will take place at the Louvre Palace on January 31.

One notable highlight is the 2017 Bugatti Chiron La Mer Argentee hypercar, which could fetch between €2.7 million and €3.5 million ($3 million and $3.8 million).

In keeping with Bugatti's reputation for superfast motorsport cars, the Chiron has a 1,479-horsepower, 8-litre, quad-turbocharged W-16 engine and is finished in argent metallic.

Only 500 of the cars have been built and this particular model is the only one to feature a distinctive horseshoe grille.

A 1960 Ferrari 250 GT SWB is the most expensive car at the auction, with an estimated price of between €9 million and €11 million.

The model had 14 podium finishes in GT racing throughout its lifespan, including two wins at the 24 Hours of Le Mans race in 1961 and 1962.

"Few cars genuinely transcend design boundaries to become greater than a sum of their parts, to be considered an art form rather than categorised as transport – the 250 GT SWB is one of them," Sotheby's said.

Sotheby's Car Auction The 1960 Ferrari 250 GT SWB Berlinetta Competizione by Scaglietti, valued at €9 million-€11 million ($9.7 million-$11.9 million). All photos: Sotheby's

The GT SWB is one of 23 Ferraris which will go on sale during the auction, the 10th to be hosted in Paris by RM Sotheby's.

A rare 2021 Koenigsegg Regera is also up for grabs. One of the world's fastest cars, it is capable of reaching 400kph thanks to its 1,000 horsepower engine and three electric motors

Only 80 such cars are in existence and as such auctioneers estimate its value at between €2 million and €2.6 million.

Other highlights are a 2014 Porsche 918 'Weissach' Spyder and a 1996 Porsche 911 GT2, each expected to attract bids exceeding €1 million.