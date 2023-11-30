New cars of the month: Porsche, Volkswagen, Infiniti, Mercedes-Maybach and Ferrari

The big motoring event in the Middle East during November was the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, an event that prompted some regional activity launch-wise.

Icons of Porsche

Porsche Panamera Attendees at Icons of Porsche get shots of the 2024 Panamera. All photos: Porsche

The Icons of Porsche event returned to Dubai this month drawing a record crowd.

A new Panamera was unveiled at the event, alongside a special 911 Turbo Sonderwunsch that marked 60 years since the first of one of the brand’s most popular models was first released.

The world’s largest inflatable Porsche was also on display, but that’s more one for the balloonists.

The 2024 Panamera has more power, updated styling and a fully refurbished cabin.

The entry-level model is fitted with a 348 horsepower, turbocharged V6 engine, while its bigger sibling gets a 670hp twin-turbo V8 job.

Prices start at about Dh374,000.

The 911 Turbo was an example of the brand’s Sonderwunsch programme that allows customers to customise their Porsches to their exact specifications, so the sky is the limit with both performance and price there.

VW's big fella gets a lift

The new Volkswagen Teramont has been given a power upgrade. Photo: Volkswagen AG

The new Volkswagen Teramont, the brand's big, seven-seater was unveiled this month, getting a decent refresh from the previous version.

There have been some visual upgrades in the 2024 model, including larger headlights and a fresh, blacked-out grille.

Inside the tech and fixtures and fittings have had an upgrade too, with a new digital instrument cluster now part of the mix.

There are two new, souped-up powerplants available, coming in the shape of a 2-litre, 4-cylinder turbo or a beefier 3.6-litre V6 version.

Prices start at Dh187,000.

Infiniti gets Vision-ary

It's all about 'artistry in motion' with the Vision Qe, we hear. Photo: Infiniti

The concept vehicles keep on coming, with Infiniti unleashing its Fastback Vision Qe.

This is yet another one that could see the light of day in a modified format, the manufacturer says.

The Qe would be the manufacturer’s first all-electric sedan, and its design has been inspired by an approach Infiniti describes as "artistry in motion".

No word on potential spec, but, Infiniti occupying the space it does in the grand automotive scheme, it's likely to have performance figures to rival the luxury end of the sedan market.

Mercedes-Maybach cranks up opulence factor

The Haute-Voiture is flashy even by Mercedes-Maybach standards. Photo: Maybach

The Mercedes-Maybach S 680 Haute Voiture arrived in Abu Dhabi this month, an ultra-opulent vehicle even by this manufacturer's standards that has been described as a "collectible".

It represents the pinnacle of luxury and performance, the manufacturer says, with the inside being described accurately as a luxury cocoon.

The Haute Voiture is a sizeable vehicle, but its 6-litre V12 engine should see it get around and about on the tarmac with suitable ease.

If you want to buy one of the 150 units available though, you’ll have to ask about the price in person.

Roma rolls in

Ferrari's Roma Spider styles itself as a classic grand tourer. Photo: Ferrari

The Ferrari Roma Spider has made footfall in the UAE, an elegant offering from the Prancing Horse brand that aims to evoke feelings of the halcyon motoring days of the 1950s and 1960s.

READ MORE Glitzy Casa Ferrari event wows crowds at Yas Island

Like all its predecessors, the car’s performance is not in doubt, with its 3.9-litre V8 twin turbo engine capable of getting the car up to 100kph in less than four seconds.

The Spider variant is a soft-top version of the grand tourer Ferrari first revealed in 2020.

They're being coy about a regional price, but base models cost in the region of €250,000 ($273,766).