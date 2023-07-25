Mercedes-Benz W214 review: An E-Class of its own

Traditional sedans are becoming almost obsolete as hordes of buyers desert the segment in favour of high-riding crossovers. Even so, Mercedes-Benz’s E-Class remains a key player in its product portfolio, as reflected by the fact the W213 model that debuted in 2016 notched up 2.2 million sales during its seven-year lifespan.

That trend is likely to continue with the arrival – in November or December – of the all-new W214 generation, which builds on the core strengths of its predecessor as it’s underpinned by the latest MRA II platform and gains a raft of cutting-edge tech.

The specs: 2024 Mercedes E200 Engine: 2.0-litre four-cyl turbo + mild hybrid

Power: 204hp at 5,800rpm +23hp hybrid boost

Torque: 320Nm at 1,800rpm +205Nm hybrid boost

Transmission: 9-speed auto

Fuel consumption: 7.3L/100km

On sale: November/December

Price: From Dh205,000 (estimate)

New features include a whizz-bang MBUX Superscreen HMI (optional), which has an expansive infotainment screen, as well as an additional display that enables the front-seat passenger to view TikTok videos, play Angry Birds or stream movies.

Also new in the W214 E-Class is four-wheel steering, which is paired as an option with air suspension. The latest E-Class is 22mm longer in the wheelbase than the oldie and is also impressively slippery through the air, as retracting door handles contribute to a drag coefficient of 0.23.

The National tested the debutant at its international launch in Vienna and gleaned that the W214 E-Class is superbly refined, gliding across all road surfaces with silky grace. The trade-off is that the E-Class isn’t particularly engaging to drive. The steering feels remote (there’s very little by way of feedback) and the car also pitches and rolls more than, say, a BMW 5 Series would if hustled across the same backroads.

The E450 4Matic has an all-wheel-drive system that which enhances traction in low-grip situations. Photo: Mercedes-Benz

We steered a handful of E-Class models at the international launch in Vienna, including an E220d and E300e plug-in hybrid, but we’ll focus here on the E200 and E450 4Matic, as those are the models that are more relevant to our market.

The E200 hit the sweet spot best of all the models we drove, as its lower mass compared to more potent variants (it tips the scales at 1,825kg with a 75kg driver) means there’s less of a feeling of inertia when you’re threading it across winding paths. The 2.0-litre motor feels decently punchy thanks to the added boost provided by the 48-Volt mild hybrid system, so performance is perfectly adequate for a sedan that doesn’t purport to be a sporty offering.

The E450 4Matic is obviously faster, but this is partly offset by the added weight placed over the front axle by the six-cylinder engine. Plus, there’s the added mass of the all-wheel-drive system, which enhances traction in low-grip situations, but dilutes the handling purity of the rear-driven E200.

Visually, the E-Class is evolutionary, but the Exclusive Line, with its traditional horizontal-vaned grille and three-pointed star atop the bonnet, looks far better than the Avantgarde and AMG Line models, which have the star motif in the centre of the grille.

The luxe cabin comes with the option of an MBUX Superscreen HMI, which has an expansive infotainment screen. Photo: Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz formerly erred towards conservatism in terms of design, but that’s no longer the case, especially when it comes to the interior. The W214 E-Class has genuine wow factor, as the funky MBUX Superscreen is complemented by artful design elements throughout the cabin, with skilful use of leather, open-pore wood, gloss-black trim and metal-look surfaces.

There’s a feeling of airiness in the cabin, and rear passengers are the primary beneficiaries of the new E-Class’s enlarged dimensions, as kneeroom and legroom are increased by 10mm and 17mm respectively.

Rear elbow room has also been expanded by 25mm, which puts the new E-Class almost on a par with its S-Class sibling. Luggage capacity is a respectable 540 litres. It’s just as well we won’t be getting the plug-in hybrid models, as the higher bootlid floor means they offer only 370 litres of stowage space.

So, should you buy the new Mercedes E-Class? If an overtly sporty drive is what you’re after, you might want to wait for BMW’s coming new-generation G60 5 Series before making a decision. However, if your criteria are more focused on comfort, refinement, solidity and a genuine sense of occasion when sliding into the cabin, the W214 E-Class is, for now, in a class of its own. It’s an impressive piece of engineering that ticks all the requisite boxes for a medium-large luxury sedan.