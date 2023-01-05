Pagani hosts uproarious Arte in Pista finale at Yas Marina Circuit

There are plenty of pumped-up cars that make a noise less muscular motors could only dream of.

The sound that comes out of a Pagani, however, can only be likened to the kind of ear-splitting clamour uttered by the grizzliest cinematic demon in a full-on celluloid rampage.

The roaring and whining that was evident in the pit lane of Yas Marina Circuit when the Italian manufacturer visited the UAE for a track event was extreme even by the Formula One venue’s standards.

The noise in question was being generated by a trio of Huayra Rs, which, for those of us who are used to the aforementioned less-muscular motors, are track-focused hypercars designed to give drivers and passengers the most exhilarating asphalt experience they could wish for.

Since the cars cost $3.5 million apiece, though, those drivers and passengers tend to be few and far between.

Pagani, in conjunction with its local distributor Al Habtoor Motors, was hosting what the Italian manufacturer refers to as an Arte in Pista event.

In translation, that means Art on the Track, and the idea was to let patrons loose with the Huayras as part of a tailor-made, tear-it-up experience.

The recent event at Yas was the finale to a season of similar gatherings at racing circuits across the globe.

The kind of cars Pagani manufactures scream out for a track.

The Huayra R, of which only 30 were manufactured, is powered by a monster six-litre V12 engine, hence the noise.

That power gives the car a 0-100kph time of 3.5 seconds, which is fast enough to metaphorically turn the darkest hair white inside a couple of laps, if such a thing were possible.

Company founder Horacio Pagani and son Christopher, the brand’s head of marketing, made the trip to the UAE, along with a host of mechanics and engineers, with all present keeping the Huayras functioning to their optimum level.

The Middle East is a key market for Pagani, and Yas was deemed to be an ideal venue in which to show the cars off to their full potential.

“We are happy we can provide our customers the opportunity to fulfil the Huayra R’s maximum capabilities on a track made famous by some iconic races,” Christopher said.

More Arte in Pista events are planned for later this year.

