Polestar 3: covers come off ultra-futuristic electric SUV

Polestar’s new SUV has been revealed in all its electric glory. And, in keeping with the company’s keenness on uncomplicated monikers, it is simply called the 3.

Details were scant in advance of the launch, with a single teaser image released a few weeks beforehand. However, those present at the global unveiling were able to enjoy the sleek and distinctly modern-looking vehicle in all its glory, which will certainly stand out from its boxier competitors in any SUV identity parade.

In fact, design is integral to the character of the 3.

Unlike some electric cars, there is no fake grille on the 3, with the front being dominated by what Polestar aficionados are calling the "Thor’s hammer headlight design".

An aero wing integrated into the bonnet complements a similar set-up at the rear, with both elements designed to lower drag and improve the vehicle’s range.

At the back, there is a full-length rear headlight, which has a passing resemblance to Robocop’s visor, but thankfully all similarities between car and hardline cyborg end there.

Power in the 3 comes from a 360kW or 380kW battery (the latter if you opt for what Polestar calls the Performance Pack, which zips everything up a notch).

Speed-wise, the two versions plateau out at 210 kilometres per hour, but the faster model usurps its standard sibling by reducing the 0 to 100kph time from 5 seconds to 4.7.

The company says the car has a range of up to 610km and a charging time of a mere half hour, which is a distinct bonus.

It’s worth noting that these figures may change a little, as the car, while looking and feeling like a finished product, is still undergoing final testing. There is little chance of many alterations though, if past launches are anything to go by.

Inside, there is a sports-inspired seating position and lowered dashboard. It is an SUV, not a people mover, Polestar asserts, so there won’t be any option for a third row of seats.

Features include a nine-inch digital cluster, 14.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a panoramic sunroof.

As Polestar is keen to emphasise with all its products, it’s all about innovation. Much of the inside is made up of a natural fibre composite, which is made from European-grown flax.

Even the names Polestar has given the colours the 3 comes in exude vibrancy, with options including Thunder, Space, Midnight, Jupiter, Snow and Magnesium.

If water allusions are your bag, the formal unveiling was more of a tsunami than a splash, with around 900 people from around the world piling into Copenhagen’s Train Workshop for the grand unveiling.

Polestar had flown in its big guns for the occasion, with chief executive Thomas Ingenlath leading the charge.

The choice of venue proved a mystery to some, with Polestar being a Swedish brand, but it turned out the masterminds behind the brand deemed the Danish capital’s old-style former railway repair yard (known officially as the Lokomotivværkstedet) to be a fun place to show off its ultra-modern product.

The contrast was evident, and one had a very real sense of being present at an event where automotive history was being made.

The First deliveries of the 3 will begin in 2023, with prices starting at $85,300.